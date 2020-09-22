Eleven horses confirmed for St Leger
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Racing Office of the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited has issued the list of confirmed runners competing in the 94th running of the Classic Jamaica St Leger.
The 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger, now the second leg of the Triple Crown, is to be contested next Saturday [September 26] at Caymanas Park.
Eleven three-year-olds, eight colts and geldings, and three fillies have been confirmed.
Included in this lot are the two main protagonists Wow Wow – winner of the 2000 Guineas – and Mahogany, who finished second behind Wow Wow in the Guineas.
The top-rated filly in the line-up is Another Affair after finishing second in the Jamaica Oaks, losing to the now sidelined-through-injury Above and Beyond.
The final nominations will be done today (September 22), 2020 after which the draw for post-positions will be done.
HORSE WEIGHT TRAINERS
Double Crown 57.0 kgs Ian Parsard
Green Gold Rush 57.0 kgs Phillip Elliott
King Arthur 57.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta
Mahogany 57.0 kgs an Parsard
Nipster 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie
Olde Wharf 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie
Oneofakind 57.0 kgs Anthony Nunes
Wow Wow 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie
Another Affair 55.0 kgs Gary Subratie
SenCity 55.0 kgs Anthony Nunes
Sweet Toppins 55.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta
