Ellis satisfied and happy on 47th birthday

Former two-time champion jockey Shane “Canterman” Ellis celebrated his 47th birthday in style by booting home the Prince McDonald-conditioned Ashley's Glory to victory in the second race at the races last Saturday, October 17.

Ellis drove Ashely's Glory in front at the off and made every post a winning one in a dominant three-and-a-half-length win in the maiden condition race over five furlongs (1,000m) round. Ashley's Glory won ahead of Black Royalty and Matriarch in a time of 1:02.3 minutes.

Shane, the son of former champion jockey Winston Ellis, has been riding since 1996 and has contributed significantly to the profession of horse racing with his riding skill for the past 24 years now.

He has contributed a lot to the general enhancement of the sport from an entertainment level having won almost 1,300 races including five derby races, jockey titles, along with a number of big races such as the Triple Crown, the Superstakes and other important achievements.

“I, therefore, give God thanks and praise for delivering me safely to continue without any serious disruption in my achievements and for this, I cannot complain. Today (Saturday) at my 47th birthday I am satisfied and a happy person,” Ellis told The Supreme Racing Guide.

— Hurbun Williams