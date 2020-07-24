Engine to rev again

An enticing Overnight Allowance offering is to be contested tomorrow travelling a journey of nine furlongs and 25 yards at Caymanas Park.

It should be a close and intriguing contest with Supreme Soul, Sentient, Summer Sun, and the US-bred Race Car battling for top honours.

The team from the Supreme Racing Guide did its assessment of the 12 allowed starters, which is published below.

1 – SUPREME SOUL: (4. ch. c by Supreme Soul – Beware Baby) – Returned to the races after his quarantine episode in Florida and a prolonged absence on July 12. Supreme Soul did enough to signal his wellness when finishing fourth (one mile) behind his much-improved stablemate Princess Ava, and also Sentient and Crimson. Supreme Soul does well going two turns with his last winning effort coming on September 21 over the same distance as tomorrow's race. Having benefited from his July 12 re-entry run, Supreme Soul must have stripped fitter and should be ready for this encounter. Supreme Soul is not usually with the early pace; thereby, he will have to probably find his way in the middle or on the outside from the number one draw. His best effort will come in the straight.

2 – SENTIENT: (4. ch. c by Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Was put in his place on last (July 12) by the impressive Princess Ava. At one stage, Sentient with champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen in the irons was in the lead during the stretch run but could not deal with the late burst of Princess Ava. Sentient's July 12 endeavour was his first in over four months, which should aid his fitness coming into tomorrow's race. One significant change to Sentient is the presence of leading jockey Dane Nelson in the saddle. Nelson has been associated with Race Car, who is also in this race, making the change quite substantial and certainly one to ponder.

3 – LOVERS STRIKE: (6. ch. m by Taqarub – Luvable) – Has had problems dealing with the Overnight class, and that trend should continue tomorrow.

4 – HOVER CRAFT: (10. b. g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – The years are catching up on Hover Craft. This will be his 115th start, and nothing is expected of him.

5 – DADA'S NALA: (6. b. m – Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Dada's Nala is having difficulties dealing with this grouping.

6 – RICKY RICARDO: (5. dkb. g by Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – Claimed on July 11 and now races under a new trainer's care. Ricky Ricardo could not handle claimers, and for sure, he cannot deal with this class of rivals.

7 – SUMMER SUN: (4. ch. c by {USA} Afleet Alex – A Love Theme) – Returned to active competition on July 5 travelling 6 ½ furlongs, which is a journey considered much too short for him. This foreigner is a lover of two turns, and with a drop in the weight to be carried, Summer Sun is much more comfortable at nine furlongs and 25 yards. Summer Sun is going to be running on in the straight and if there is a hot pace will be dangerous.

8 – SEBASTIAN: (4. b. c by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – This bay colt has had two warm-up runs since the restart of racing on June 20. Punters should note that Sebastian last two victories (October 21, 2019 and February 22, 2020) have been executed over a distance of nine furlongs and 25 yards – the same journey as tomorrow's race. Watch Sebastian.

9 – CONTRACTOR: (5. ch. g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Making up numbers in this one.

10 – PRINCESS ANNIE: (4. b. f by Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – Gave a reasonable effort in Overnight long ago but has gone on an extended holiday of indifferent form. Princess Annie is not given a chance of triumphing in this race.

11 – RACE CAR: (3. gr. c by {USA} Race Day – Mc Duffie) – On a high at the moment. This foreigner is unbeaten in three starts winning each time impressively. Race Car's last visit to the race track was on July 12 when he won over 6 ½ furlongs in 1:19.1. In all of his races to date, Race Car has been slow from the gates before coming on strong in the straight. Race Car's trainer has always intimated that he would prefer more ground to work with, and tomorrow he has that option. Race Car looks like a banker for punters.

12 – CRIMSON: (4. b. g by Nuclear Wayne - Sarah Barracuda) - Raced on July 12 finishing fourth just three lengths behind Princess Ava. Crimson last victory came over nine furlongs and 25 yards on January 1, 2020. Having that run of July 12, Crimson is well set to make a telling bid.