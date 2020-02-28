England's Rose revives her fortune

England's Rose, a bay filly by Natural Selection - Ahwhofah, on her first outing as a three-year-old underlined her potential with victory in the Hot Line Stakes.

Regarded as the first major prep race for Classic horses, the Hot Line, for fillies only, is contested over six furlongs.

England's Rose had her winning streak of two races interrupted with defeat on her third attempt as a two-year-old, when beaten comprehensively by Wow Wow.

The Wayne DaCosta-trained, Omar Walker-ridden filly won in Stakes record time of 1:12.0, to beat the old mark of 1:12.4.

England's Rose, who was sent off as the 1/9 odds-on favourite, won by eight lengths, though seemingly shortening close to home.

Glock ( Sensational Slam – Three Shots) came from far behind to grab second under Oneil Mullings in the field of six as a 7/2 shot. Another Affair ( Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair), ridden by Anthony Thomas, who was prominent until England's Rose went about her business, finished third at odds of 7/1.

Exhibiting her early promise, England's Rose galloped resolutely as Walker sat almost motionless throughout the run in what was her first competitive effort around the bend.

“ England's Rose trained well for this race. The fact that she has never raced around the bend made us sceptical as to whether or not she could do it, even though she was working very well.

“Coming into the race, without the experience of running around the bend, we had to see it first, but today [Saturday], England's Rose showed that she could do it, by staying close to the rails.

“ England's Rose was tiring a bit in the final furlong is a sure sign that she needed the race as she had not run for five months. Let's hope that she comes out OK, and then we can see whether we can take it from there ,” DaCosta offered.