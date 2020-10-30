England's Rose to blossom in SVREL Sprint Trophy

Eight horses are down to compete in the second running of the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy, a Graded Stakes event for native-bred three-year-olds over six furlongs (1,200m).

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a close look at the runners and their chances of winning the $1.5-million event.

1. ALEXA'S LODGE: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Alexa's Song) – Did well to win on last coming off the pace in the Miracle Cure Sprint over five-and-a-half furlongs. Faces tougher opponents here and so repeating is not an option for her.

2. SILENT SEEKER: (3 b f by Silent Valor – She Sell Off) – Unplaced in her last two efforts but did win in a fast 58.0 seconds down the straight prior to those two dismal runs. Is capable enough and could go home earning here.

3. LOOSE BALL: (3 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My friend Lucy) – Came running on last only to be beaten by two-and-a-half lengths in fourth place behind stable companion Whoshotthesheriff and Basilicus over five-and-a-half furlongs. Should enjoy the half-furlong more and once again be in the thick of things.

4. HIG DIPLOMACY: (3 b c by American Dance – Code Star) – Has no chance of winning.

5. ENGLAND'S ROSE: (3 b f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Was expected to romp home on last when going over the five-straight course on September 27. Broke behind the pace and never really got going and ended up finishing in third place by five lengths behind Laban and She's A Hit. England's Rose needed that run coming off a three-month break and basically she is much better than these and could put away rivals with the minimum of fuss.

6. ADORE BRILLIANCE: (3 b f by Adore The Gold – Brilliant Ace) – Improving and talented filly who was a comfortable winner on last over six-and-a-half furlongs. Faces her toughest task to date but she is well capable enough and could chase home the favourite here.

7. BASILICUS: (3 dkb f by Performing Magic – Regency) – Was just caught in the final stages of the race by Whoshotthesheriff when going over five-and-a-half furlongs. Faces more competition here and so cannot a winning vote.

8. VOYTEK: (3 b g by Casual Trick – Royal Dutch) – A winner on last who is going to find repeating an extremely tall order.

9. RUM WITH ME: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Based on current form, Rum With Me cannot be recommended.

10. GLOCK: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Closed fast towards the end to finish a length-and-a-half behind Whoshotthesheriff on last and was only a neck behind second-placed Basilicus. With the extra half furlong to travel, Glock is expected to be a lot more competitive here.