England's Rose sprints to victory in George HoSang Trophy race

Jockey Anthony Thomas said that once England's Rose has a comfortable lead the four-year-old bay filly will be hard to beat in her races while sprinting.

The Wayne DaCosta trainee made all the running to win the $1-million three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance George HoSang Trophy feature on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

At the off Thomas pushed England's Rose in front ahead of Victory Turn (Javaniel Patterson) and Sea Swan (Aaron Chatrie) in the 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) contest.

Going into the half-mile turn (800m), England's Rose opened up on Sea Swan, Victory Turn and Enuffisenuff (Paul Francis).

Hitting the top of the straight, England's Rose powered home effortlessly to win by five lengths in a time of 1:07.1. Cryptocurrency (Linton Steadman) came on in the end for second place with Chace The Great (Dane Nelson) getting third.

“It was a good performance from a good horse. England's Rose is improving and she ran a good race. She is a front-running horse who doesn't like when horses eyeball and crowd her, and so I try to get a good break and maintain a good enough lead on her in front where she is comfortable. And from there on, it was smooth sailing,” Thomas said.

DaCosta said that although his charge has always had issues, she is a talented horse.

“This horse is difficult to deal but when she ( England's Rose) is in one of her better moods, she is a good performer.

“Now she is the Open Allowance grade, so we just have to wait and see how she performs from here,” DaCosta said.

England's Rose, bred by Natural Selection - Ahwhofah, is owned by Ian Kong.