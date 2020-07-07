England's Mishriff powers home in French Derby

CHANTILLY, France (AFP) — English colt Mishriff powered clear of a tight field on the Chantilly home straight on Sunday (July 5) to lift the Prix du Jockey-Club and the 1.5-million euro (US$1.68 million) purse.

The race for three-year-old colts, known as the French Derby, is the country's second most valuable after the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe.

The 2.1 km (1.3 mile) Group 1 classic culminates with 600m slightly uphill past the Chantilly chateau and the main contenders were neck and neck with 100m to go when jockey Ioritz Mendizabal let Mishriff, trained by John Gosden, off the leash

“That's a great horse. Bravo, Mr Gosden,” Mendizabal said.

“He's one of the best trainers in the world.”

“The race went well, although Mishriff took the bit in front of the chateau before relaxing. I'm just delighted” he said.

“ Mishriff has everything it takes to run the Arc,” if he runs, the Spanish Jockey said.

Gosden was also pleased with the horse, which is owned by Saudi Prince Faisal.

“He's a lovely horse,” the trainer said. “His owner wanted him to run in the race and he was right. I was particularly pleased by his final 100 metres. To win my first Prix du Jockey Club is wonderful – it is an historic race. I have buggered up a few before.”

The Summit came second while pre-race favourite Victor Ludorum left his run too late and finished third.