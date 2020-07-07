England's Mishriff powers home in French Derby
CHANTILLY, France (AFP) — English colt Mishriff powered clear of a tight field on the Chantilly home straight on Sunday (July 5) to lift the Prix du Jockey-Club and the 1.5-million euro (US$1.68 million) purse.
The race for three-year-old colts, known as the French Derby, is the country's second most valuable after the Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe.
The 2.1 km (1.3 mile) Group 1 classic culminates with 600m slightly uphill past the Chantilly chateau and the main contenders were neck and neck with 100m to go when jockey Ioritz Mendizabal let Mishriff, trained by John Gosden, off the leash
“That's a great horse. Bravo, Mr Gosden,” Mendizabal said.
“He's one of the best trainers in the world.”
“The race went well, although Mishriff took the bit in front of the chateau before relaxing. I'm just delighted” he said.
“ Mishriff has everything it takes to run the Arc,” if he runs, the Spanish Jockey said.
Gosden was also pleased with the horse, which is owned by Saudi Prince Faisal.
“He's a lovely horse,” the trainer said. “His owner wanted him to run in the race and he was right. I was particularly pleased by his final 100 metres. To win my first Prix du Jockey Club is wonderful – it is an historic race. I have buggered up a few before.”
The Summit came second while pre-race favourite Victor Ludorum left his run too late and finished third.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy