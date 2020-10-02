ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE: Leeds on a roll

After being battered and bitten by the Foxes at the weekend, Manchester City will aim to get back on the winning trail when they visit Leeds tomorrow (Saturday, October 3) while the big-spending Chelsea will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Event # 1 – EPL – Leeds vs Manchester City

Leeds are back in the Premier League after a painful 16 years, and they've impressed through the early weeks of the season. They opened their topflight return with a narrow 3-4 defeat at reigning champions Liverpool, they then showed that they were the real deal by beating Fulham 4-3 and last weekend they got by Sheffield United 1-0 to make a statement that they hope to be playing Premier League football next season. Led by one of the most astute tacticians in football, Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds dominated the English championship last season and, based on their play so far, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them securing a top half finish this season.

Manchester City put in an embarrassing display last weekend and was soundly trashed 2-5 at home by Leicester City in a result that shocked the football world. Having taken the lead after just four minutes into the first half, City fell apart in dramatic fashion, conceding five goals for the first time in a game since 2003, a score line reflecting how poorly they played. This was the first time City's coach, Pep Guardiola, has suffered such a heavy defeat in his illustrious managerial career. That loss highlighted City's defensive problems from last season, but they have reacted by signing Portuguese defender Ruben Dias from Benfica for a whopping 65 million pounds. Whether this will put an end to their defensive frailties is still up for debate.

This is a game between two of the best tactical coaches in football which will provide fans will sheer quality. On paper, City is a much better team and should win. Still, City have serious defensive frailties that could play right into Leeds' game plan —so will Leeds pile on more misery on the Citizens? That question will be answered on Saturday.

Key Stats

Leeds – have scored in 12 straight games in all competitions.

Manchester City – have conceded in five straight games in all competitions.

Both sides – this is the first meeting between both sides since an FA Cup tie back in 2013, with City winning 4-0.

The betting tip. Manchester City win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

After dropping two points in a pulsating 3-3 draw with West Brom at the weekend, Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host the unpredictable Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 3.

Chelsea have not had it easy so far into the new campaign despite the heavy investment in the transfer market and will be hoping put in a dominant display to silence some doubters who question their readiness to challenge for the title this term. The Blues head into this game on the back of two disappointing results, the most recent saw them kicked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspurs. That result extended their shaky start to their season. The win over Brighton at the start of the season was laboured and boring, they then went on to lose to Liverpool at home, beat Championship side Barnsley 6-0 in a cup game but, when they got back to facing top-flight sides they struggled, drawing with West Brom and then losing to Spurs.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, had their fine start to the season halted with a home defeat to another in-form team, Arsenal, in their last match. After starting off with two straight wins in the League, Palace were humbled 1-2 by the classy Everton side led by the impressive Colombian, James Rodriquez. In their last away game, Palace beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and will be hoping to replicate the same at Stamford Bridge. That said, Palace away form is of some concern, as the win over United came on the back of four straight away losses in the league, and they did not score a goal in those four losses, while they conceded two or more goals in each of them.

KEY STATS

Chelsea – have one clean sheet in their last five games but have won eight of their last 10 home matches.

Crystal Palace – have five straight losses against Chelsea in their last five head to head games.

Both sides – Palace have scored in five of their last seven meetings with Chelsea and will be looking to win their first two away Premier League matches of a season for the third time (1997/98 and 2015/16) and could become only the second team to win at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford in consecutive away Premier League games, after Sunderland in April/May 2014.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

