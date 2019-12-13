ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE: Man United on a high, as Man City seek revival

After putting their noisy neighbours, Manchester City, in their place with an emphatic win last weekend, Manchester United welcome Mersey side team, Everton, to the “Theatre of Dreams” looking to keep their momentum going.

While the wounded champions Manchester City are looking to put some “pep” in their step when they visit the Gunners, Arsenal also had a come-from-behind win over West Ham in their London derby.

Event # 1

Manchester United are aiming to build on their 2-1 win over their bitter local rivals, Manchester City when they take on Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils are brimming with confidence ahead of Sunday's clash, and even though Everton outplayed and dismantled Chelsea 3-1 last weekend, United seem to be on the up and could burst those bubbles floating around Everton.

One standout performance doesn't hide the fact that Everton have lost six of their last eight away games so far this season and with former player and club legend Duncan Ferguson at the helm now, he will no doubt gee up his side for this massive Super Sunday clash. Everton have conceded an average of more than two goals per away game and with the high-flying Manchester United looking to maintain their momentum in search of a top-four spot, Everton could be in for a whipping from Marcus Rashford and company.

Key Stats

Manchester United — enjoyed the better of their recent clashes between both sides and they also won 2-1 at Old Trafford last season.

Everton — victory over Chelsea was their first in four games and only the third in the last 12. That dreadful run led to the axing of Coach Marcus Silva.

Both sides — United have won four of their last five head-to-head meetings against Everton.

The betting tip. Manchester United to win.

Event # 2

The Premier League fixture list always throws up some exciting clashes at just the right time and Arsenal hosting Manchester City on Sunday falls firmly into that category.

The Gunners' season has not taken a massive turn after the sacking of Unai Emery and the appointment of Interim Coach Freddy Ljungberg.

They could do with taking down a big scalp and they don't get much bigger than Manchester City, who must be still shell-shocked after they were outplayed and beaten in the Manchester derby last weekend.

Arsenal climbed into the top half of the league table on Monday after enjoying a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

This was Arsenal's first win in 10 matches and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring for fun, fans will be hoping for a huge statement win to kickstart their stuttering season.

Manchester City currently look as weak under Pep Guardiola, with the Spanish coach making a surprising claim that his team does not have the resources to compete with the big boys of Europe.

Maybe things are coming to an end for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad with his City team recently humbled 3-1 by Liverpool, and they were unable to beat Newcastle at St James Park. The goals have dried up for Raheem Sterling, while Sergio Aguero continues to be side-lined.

Key Stats

Arsenal — have not beaten Man City since they kicked them out of the FA Cup semi-finals back in 2017 — since then City have won five in a row against them scoring 14 times and only conceding twice.

Manchester City — defeat to Manchester United was their fourth league defeat of the season — the same number of games they lost in the entire 2018/19 season. However, they have scored more goals than leaders Liverpool so far 44-40 but still trail the Reds by 14-points.

Both Teams – Arsenal drew seven games in the entire 2018/19 campaign – the same amount so far this season after only 15 games.

The betting tip: Manchester City win & over 2.5 goals in the game.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Everton

Sunday, December 15, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN UNITED TO WIN $1.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,800

EVERTON TO WIN $4.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,600

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (Man U) $13.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

winning the game 3-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Everton) $12.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

winning the game 0-1 at full time

Odds on the game $13.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

drawing 2-2 at full time

JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Manchester City

Sunday, December 15, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $6.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,200

MAN. CITY TO WIN $1.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,450

MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,200

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal) $45.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

winning the game 2-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (City) $9.20 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $9,200

winning the game 1-3 at full time

Odds on the game $40.00 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000

drawing 3-3 at full time