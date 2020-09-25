ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United seek to steady the ship

Rocked by their surprised loss at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, Manchester United will look to steady the ship against Brighton tomorrow, September 26, while Crystal Palace and Everton put their perfect record on the line in an expected explosive matchup at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Event # 1 — EPL – Brighton vs Manchester United

Manchester United's start to their Premier League season was underwhelming to say the least. They suffered their worst opening week defeat in over 20 years and looked lacklustre throughoutw the match against Crystal Palace.

Brighton seem to be a really solid team this season, they are playing attractive football, not behaving like a “small team” and doesn't seem afraid to go toe-to-toe with the big teams anymore as witnessed in their 1-3 loss against Chelsea at the weekend. They will be confident of getting something from this game after beating Newcastle on the weekend. The Seagulls will aim to build on that convincing 3-0 beating of Newcastle away from home by inflicting more misery on Manchester United.

Manchester United will be aiming to make amends for a shocking 1-3 loss at home to Crystal Palace by brushing aside Brighton to get their new campaign up and running. The Red Devils again looked laboured and rusty for long periods on Tuesday in their Carabao Cup match against Luton Town, leading only through a penalty just before half-time. However, two late goals in the dying minutes of the game would have lifted their confidence for this tricky away game at Brighton.

KEY STATS

Brighton – have seen under 2.5 goals being scored in seven of their last eight home matches.

Manchester United – have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their last eight competitive games but have beaten Brighton in their last two meetings.

Both sides – In their last head to head meetings, Brighton have won twice and United five times – there have not been a drawn game between these two sides.

The betting tip. Manchester United win.

Event # 2 — EPL – Crystal Palace vs Everton

Crystal Palace and Everton will put their perfect start to the new Premier League season on the line when they square off at Selhurst Park. The Eagles, Crystal Palace, followed up a 1-0 home win over Southampton with a stunning 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

That result that leaves them fifth in the table having taken maximum points from their opening two matches.

Crystal Palace will be high on confidence after that historical win over Manchester United and will look to build on that momentum by taking the game to Everton — as they did against United in a bid to stop Everton's classy playmakers led by James Rodriguez, who recently transferred from Real Madrid. Having barely limped over the line last season, losing seven and drawing one of their final eight games in a dreadful run that saw them end up in 14th place—Palace have hit the ground running in this new campaign with two impressive victories.

Everton, on the other hand, made some savvy market moves with a few sprinkling of class, started their new campaign with an entirely new midfield, and that new-look midfield shone brightly in their opening 1-0 win at Tottenham on the opening weekend of the new season.

They followed that victory with a superb display at home where they battered West Brom 5-2 with Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbing his first hat-trick of his career, while the impressive new signing, James Rodriquez also scored on his home debut. Everton have a very good record against Crystal Palace in recent seasons, unbeaten in 11 matches against them, and having won five of those will feel confident of getting a positive result.

KEY STATS

Crystal Palace – are winless in each of their last 11 Premier League games against Everton since a 3-2 win on Mersey side in September 2014.

Everton – have only suffered one defeat in 11 trips to Crystal Palace, losing 1-0 back in October 1994.

Both sides – each of the last three Premier League games at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Everton have ended level, including back to back 0-0 draws.

The betting tip. Everton win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Brighton vs Manchester United

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BRIGHTON TO WIN $4.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,600

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,800

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (Brighton) winning the game 2-1 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the Away Team (United) winning the game 1-3 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $7.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200

JUSTBET ODDS – Crystal Palace vs Everton

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CRYSTAL PALACE TO WIN $3.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,700

EVERTON TO WIN $2.12 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,120

MATCH TO DRAW $3.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,350

Odds on the Home Team (Palace) winning the game 2-0 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team (Everton) winning the game 2-4 at full time $100.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $100,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000