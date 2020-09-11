English Premier League returns this weekend

After a short break, the English Premier League (EPL) is back this weekend with some enthralling contests on the play list.

Last season's Premier League Champions Liverpool face the Championship winners, Leeds. While another promoted side, Fulham, host Arsenal in a London derby to get the season off and running.

Event # 1 – EPL – Liverpool vs Leeds

For most people, the most attractive opening Premier League game is the clash at Anfield between Liverpool and Leeds. Over the years there has been some memorable battles between these two proud English sides.

The most memorable being Tony Yeboah scoring a thunderbolt and Mark Viduka bagging a hat-trick as part of a thrilling 4-3 home win over the Reds at Elland Road on November 4, 2000.

Liverpool ran away with the title last season, finishing 18 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester City to end a 30-year wait for English football's biggest prize.

You have to go back to April 2017 for the last time Liverpool lost a league game at Anfield – that is in 59 matches. No less impressive is their present record of 25 wins in 26 home league games, their only dropped points in that time coming in a 1-1 draw with Burnley in July.

Leeds are back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence from the top-flight and will be eager to impress and make an instant impact in their first game.

This match could not have been a tougher start to life back in the top-flight, but Leeds will be buoyed by their away form in the run-in to the end of last season.

They won five of their last six games on the road, scoring 12 goals during that run, which included consecutive away wins over big-guns, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Derby.

Leeds scored two or more goals in nine of their last 11 games of the Championship campaign.

KEY STATS

Liverpool – the last time Liverpool hosted Leeds was in the League Cup in 2016. The Reds won that game 2-0.

Leeds – won their last five games in the Championship to warm up for their long-awaited Premier League return.

Both sides – Liverpool scored 85 goals in the League last season, only bettered by Manchester City, while Leeds scored 77 in the Championship. Goals have been a feature between both sides, with 36 scored in their last 10 top-flight meetings.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Fulham vs Arsenal

An intriguing London derby looms large as Fulham, on their return to the Premier League host title aspirants, Arsenal, who finished last season's campaign on a high defeating Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea en route to landing the FA Cup title.

After upsetting the odds with a victory over favourites Brentford in the Championship play-off finals, Fulham now take the giant step into the Premier League.

Home form could be vital to their hopes of survival and recent form offers them some confidence. Prior to the play-off semi-final defeat to Cardiff City, Fulham had won 10 of their last 13 home games, their victims included eventual winners Leeds and Premier League side Aston Villa — no team in the Championship had more home wins than Fulham's 15 last term.

Arsenal, who finished in eighth position last season, could not have asked for better opposition to kick off their new season than Fulham.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six matches against Fulham, winning the last five. Historically, the Gunners have dominated this derby with 35 victories of their 52 meetings with only seven wins for Fulham.

The Gunners head into this game high on confidence after picking up trophies in successive matches in August, beating Chelsea to win a record 14th FA Cup title and then defeating Liverpool to claim the Community Shield.

KEY STATS

Fulham – scored at least once in 20 of their 23 Championship home matches last season.

Arsenal – finished last season with one clean sheet from their last nine games but scored exactly two goals in six of their last eight victories.

Both sides – Fulham lost both home and away to Arsenal when they last played in the Premier League in the 2018/19 season.

The betting tip. Arsenal win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Leeds

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,300

LEEDS TO WIN $9.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,600

MATCH TO DRAW $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000

Odds on the Home Team

(Liverpool) winning the game 3-0 at full time $7.40 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,400

Odds on the Away Team

(Leeds) winning the game 1-2 at full time $25.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $25,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Fulham vs Arsenal

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

FULHAM TO WIN $5.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,800

ARSENAL TO WIN $1.57 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,570

MATCH TO DRAW $4.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,300

Odds on the Home Team

(Fulham) winning the game 2-1 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Arsenal) winning the game 1-3 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,200