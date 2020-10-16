English Premier League returns with Merseyside Derby

The most exciting league in the world is back, before the international break, the Premier League served up some shocking results, as fans witnessed a game with nine goals, one with seven goals, both of which ended as upsets. Aston Villa battered Liverpool 7-2, while Tottenham hammered Manchester United 6-1 in what was a proper beating dished out to the two biggest clubs in England.

Event # 1 – EPL – Everton vs Liverpool

Who would have thought Everton would be sitting atop the Premier League after the first four games looking down on the likes of Liverpool, City, United and Chelsea. But here they are, four matches played and four impressive wins, most notably, those matches haven't been that easy, for the most part. They swatted away Spurs in their first game, brushed West Brom aside, eased past Crystal Palace, toyed with Brighton before putting them in their place with a dominant display.

With that said, not since 2010 have Everton beaten their close neighbours and rivals Liverpool in what has become known worldwide as the Merseyside Derby. They have only managed to score against the Reds in one of their last six meetings, but that could change tomorrow as the Blues (Everton) have won all seven League and Cup games played this season.

After almost two years of dominance, Liverpool is looking extremely vulnerable. They barely edged past newly promoted Leeds 4-3 in their season opener at home. They stepped it up a notch by dominantly dispatching both Chelsea and Arsenal 2-0 and 3-1 home and away.

Then came the shocker, the trip to Aston Villa, a game they were expected to win handsomely, however, it ended in an almost unbelievable 7-2 defeat for the Reds. This was an embarrassing loss for Liverpool, as they hadn't conceded seven goals in a game since 1963. Considering current form, Everton have a huge chance to finally beat Liverpool, or maybe, Liverpool might just find a new lease on life and continue their dominance over their eternal river rivals with another win.

KEY STATS

Everton – have won all seven games played this season with the last six producing three or more goals – they have failed to score in their last three home games against Liverpool.

Liverpool – have lost three and won three of their last six Premier League games on the road, with six of their last seven away games producing six or more goals in total.

Both sides – Everton are winless in 18 Premier League games with Liverpool since a 2-0 win back in October 2010 at home. While in all competitions, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 21 games against Everton. The last three matches between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park have ended in a goalless draw.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Manchester City vs Arsenal

Manchester City welcome Arsenal in a mouth-watering clash at the Etihad tomorrow that could have serious ramification on their season. By the time this game begins, Manchester City could be 11 points behind the League leaders Everton or at least eight if Liverpool beat Everton.

City started their new campaign with a comfortable 3-1 beating of Wolves, then came the thrashing from Leicester who dismantled them 2-5 at their Etihad stadium. They followed up that embarrassing loss by dropping points again, this time a 1-1 draw away to newly promoted Leeds United. Amassing four points from three games is not the kind of start the City ballers are accustomed to making. In previous seasons it was 12 points from four games. They will hope to get back on track with a win over an Arsenal side they normally rout. This fixture usually brings goals, from mainly City though, as they have scored at least twice against Arsenal in their last five home games against them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a steady start to the season by winning the Community Shield and reaching the last eight of the League Cup. Both these victories came against Liverpool via the penalty shoot-out route. However, when the two clubs met in the Premier League, it was a different story. The Reds beat them 3-1, again raising concerns about the Gunners playing top sides away from home. But since then, the Gunners have reeled off three straight wins, beating Fulham, West Ham and Sheffield United. Of concern for Arsenal though, only three of their last 13 away games have seen them securing a win. If they harbour a top four finish this season, their away form must improve.

KEY STATS

Manchester City – have scored at least twice against Arsenal in their last five home matches against them.

Arsenal – have lost their last six matches against Man City in all competitions.

Both sides – Man City and Arsenal have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six head to head meetings.

The betting tip. Manchester City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Liverpool

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $3.90 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,900

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,850

MATCH TO DRAW $4.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,100

Odds on the Home Team (Everton)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the Away Team (Liverpool)

winning the game 0-3 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Arsenal

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,450

ARSENAL TO WIN $6.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,200

MATCH TO DRAW $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 4-1 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000