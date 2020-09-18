English Premier League – up and running with reborn Chelsea against Liverpool

The first blockbuster clash of the new Premier League season takes place this Sunday as big spending Chelsea welcome champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge for an expected tantalizing match-up.

While tomorrow, title hopefuls Manchester United kick-start their campaign when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Event # 1 – EPL – Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United will be looking to start the new Premier League in style when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on a quest to close the gap between Liverpool and Manchester City, and they surely want to make a flying start to the season.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will challenge for the Premier League title this time around and the jury is out on whether the Red Devils are even banker material for a top-four spot.

United went on an incredible run to finish last season, a 14-game unbeaten trail that catapulted them to third place and a Champions League place when that looked only a piped dream earlier in the season.

History suggests they will make a positive start to the season, having won each of their last five opening day games in the last five seasons. They romped to 4-0 win at home to Chelsea at the start of the 2019/20 season and another comfortable win could be on the cards tomorrow.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, already have three points on the board after earning a 1-0 win over Southampton at home in their first game last weekend.

In contrast to Manchester United, Crystal Palace limped over the line in the EPL, losing seven and drawing one of their final eight games in a dreadful run that saw them end up in 14th place after a brief flirtation with a top-half finish. Palace were just one of five Premier League sides to keep a clean sheet on the opening weekend and the only team to do so at home. But things are different on the road for Crystal Palace, they managed to keep just three clean sheets away from home last season and now facing a potentially deadly front line at United, they could be in for a torrid time on Saturday.

KEY STATS

Manchester United – have lost just one of their last 17 home games.

Crystal Palace – are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, before last season's 2-1 win at Old Trafford, you would have to go back to 1991 when Palace secured a win against the Reds.

Both sides – United went 28 years without losing to Crystal Palace before last season changed that. Palace won 2-1 at United in their last game.

The betting tip. Manchester United win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea go head-to-head with reigning champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Frank Lampard's men are determined to send out a message of intent.

The Blues have big ambitions for the new season, spending over £200 million in the transfer window so far in an effort to put an end to Liverpool's and Manchester City's dominance of the League. Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 away at Brighton to kick off their campaign. A result that has raised hopes at Stamford Bridge that they can get much closer to Liverpool this season, having finished 33 points behind the champions last term. Of the top eight in the standing last season, only low-scoring Wolves scored fewer home goals than Chelsea but the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakiem Ziyech and Kai Havertz should go a long way to solving their scoring problems.

Premier League champions Liverpool got their title defence off to a winning start at home on opening day and will be looking to follow up that victory when they visit Stamford Bridge to face the Blues. The Reds were nervy, error-strewn and disorganised in defence, but were thrilling and electrifying going forward in a madcap 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United at Anfield to make an eye-catching start to their title defence.

If the opening weekend is anything to go by, fans will be in for a treat on Sunday, with Liverpool winning 4-3 and Chelsea winning 3-1, it would suggest that this should be a goal-fest as the last time both teams met on July 22, Liverpool won 5-3 on Merseyside.

KEY STATS

Chelsea – have won just one of their last 9 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D5 L3), beating them 1-0 in May 2018.

Liverpool – are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and have seen over 2.5 goals being scored in those five matches.

Both sides – Liverpool have won four of the last five meetings between both sides.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.32 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,320

CRYSTAL PALACE TO WIN $9.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,200

MATCH TO DRAW $5.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,600

Odds on the Home Team (United)

winning the game 3-0 at full time $7.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200

Odds on the Away Team (Palace)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $24.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $24,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $22.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $22,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Liverpool

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.18 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,180

MATCH TO DRAW $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the Away Team (Liverpool)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000