Enter Serie A as Juventus seek another title

With the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga off and running, the Italian Serie A kicks off this weekend with champions Juventus facing Parma with the former looking to win their ninth consecutive title.

Frank Lampard takes his Chelsea side to Carrow Road to face Norwich City tomorrow, knowing that nothing but a victory will do after three winless games to start the season.

Norwich dusted themselves off after a heavy opening day defeat to Liverpool with a morale-boosting home win over Newcastle. The home team is brimming with confidence especially striker Teemu Pukki who hit a hat-trick in his last game to take his tally to four goals.

Chelsea are taking a little time to find their feet under Frank Lampard and the loss of star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid has done little to help the cause. After being soundly beaten 4-0 by Manchester United in their Premier League opener, they were held to a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

Chelsea have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning 11 of the last 14 meetings between the two sides.

Key Stats — Norwich haven't beaten Chelsea since 1994 and trail on the overall head-to-head meetings 22-14.

Chelsea — are unbeaten in their last 15 league and cup matches against Norwich (10 wins, 5 draws).

Both sides — last met on January 2018 in an FA Cup replay that drew 1-1, Chelsea then went on to win on penalties.

The betting tip. Draw

Juventus “The Bianconeri” are once again favourites to win the domestic title as they have added the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to their already impressive roster.

Parma, on the other hand, are aiming to survive yet again and despite bringing in a few new faces they are not expected to challenge for title honours. However, Parma were one of the few teams that took points off Juventus last season by coming from 2-goals down to draw 3-3 in the Juventus stadium in February last year.

Maurizio Sarri takes charge of his first competitive match as coach of Juventus since leaving Chelsea, taking over from Max Allegri who parted ways with the club after five years and five league titles. The champions Juventus new attacking style of play and firepower might prove to be the difference in this game.

Key Stats — Parma are unbeaten in their last four home games in Serie A, however, three of those matches ended in draws.

Juventus — failed to win any of their last five games in the league last season after they were crowned champions. However, they did win 13 of their 19 games on the road in Serie A last season.

Juventus — have won their last three opening games in the league.

The betting tip: Juventus

All eyes will be on Anfield when Liverpool and Arsenal take on each other, looking to keep their 100 per cent record in tack tomorrow. The Reds aim to build on back-to-back wins over Norwich and Southampton. Arsenal, on the other hand, have made a fine start to the season winning both games so far over Newcastle and Burnley.

Liverpool thrashed Norwich 4-1 in the Premier League curtain-raiser before edging past Southampton 2-1 last Saturday, although they needed penalties to claim the Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul. Having finished 27 points ahead of Arsenal last season, while retaining the same team, the Reds are sure to be high on confidence when the Gunners team they thumped 5-1 last season touch down at Anfield.

The Gunners did some excellent transfer business with the likes of Dani Ceballos, David Luiz and Nicholas Pepe complementing the attacking threat of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang. Both teams have a history of putting on thrilling Premier League encounters, last season alone the head-to-head meetings alone saw eight goals. To back this up further, there has only been one 0-0 draw this millennium in all competitions between both sides.

Key Stats — Liverpool – Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick the last time the two teams met at Anfield.

Arsenal — have already made the second-highest number of passes in the league this season with 1145 (only 13 less than Manchester City).

Both Teams — Liverpool already averages 3 goals a game this season, although the season is only two games in, while for Arsenal, it was the first time in 10 years they were winning their opening two games.

The betting tip: Liverpool Win and both teams scoring.

JUSTBET ODDS – Norwich vs Chelsea, Saturday, August 24, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

NORWICH TO WIN $3.75 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,750

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.82 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,820

MATCH TO DRAW $3.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,800

Odds on the Home Team (Norwich) winning the game 3-1 at full time $32.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $32,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea) winning the game 1-2 at full time $8.25 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,250

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Parma vs Juventus, Saturday, August 24, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

PARMA TO WIN $9.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,000

JUVENTUS TO WIN $1.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,300

MATCH TO DRAW $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

Odds on the Home Team (Parma) winning the game 2-1 at full time $28.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $28,000

Odds on the Away Team (Juventus) winning the game 0-3 at full time $8.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $9.25 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,250



JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Arsenal, Saturday, August 24, 2019

Prediction O dds on Prediction O dds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.45 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,450

ARSENAL TO WIN $5.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,600

MATCH TO DRAW $4.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,600

Odds on the Home Team (Liverpool) winning the game 3-1 at full time $10.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,500

Odds on the Away Team (Arsenal) winning the game 2-3 at full time $38.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $38,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000