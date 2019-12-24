Enticing carryovers on Boxing Day card

Some juicy carryovers are in the offing for punters when the nine-race Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) programme gets underway at Caymanas Park.

The popular Twilight-6 exotic wager is the most enticing with the carryover being a whopping $4,417,166.33.

The Pick-9 starts with a carryover of $1,881,640.80 while the Pick-5 has a carryover of $506,767.95.

These hefty carryovers developed on an up and down day for turfites during last Saturday's (December 21), 11-race programme.

The Saturday programme started with the 4-5 favourite, Struck by Grace duly obliging for apprentice Christopher Mamdeen and trainer Neville Peralto.

Thereafter, it was smooth sailing for most punters until the seventh race when Mamacita, under a strong ride by jockey Aaron Chatrie, got home at odds of 27-1 coming down the five-straight course. This was the longest odds winner on the day.

In the ninth race, the Fitzgerald Richards show came into town when God of Love, a rcent claim by the conditioner running at odds of 7-2 with Mamdeen in the saddlee produced a commanding run to topple the 2-5 favourite Prince Charles. Prince Charles was a banker option on many of the exotic wagers.

Trainer Richards then struck at odds of 17-1 with Herecomestheboss (Jerome Innis) in the 10th race to complete a well-earned double.

By then almost all exotic wagers were over and done with for most bettors.