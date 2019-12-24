Enticing carryovers on Boxing Day card
Some juicy carryovers are in the offing for punters when the nine-race Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) programme gets underway at Caymanas Park.
The popular Twilight-6 exotic wager is the most enticing with the carryover being a whopping $4,417,166.33.
The Pick-9 starts with a carryover of $1,881,640.80 while the Pick-5 has a carryover of $506,767.95.
These hefty carryovers developed on an up and down day for turfites during last Saturday's (December 21), 11-race programme.
The Saturday programme started with the 4-5 favourite, Struck by Grace duly obliging for apprentice Christopher Mamdeen and trainer Neville Peralto.
Thereafter, it was smooth sailing for most punters until the seventh race when Mamacita, under a strong ride by jockey Aaron Chatrie, got home at odds of 27-1 coming down the five-straight course. This was the longest odds winner on the day.
In the ninth race, the Fitzgerald Richards show came into town when God of Love, a rcent claim by the conditioner running at odds of 7-2 with Mamdeen in the saddlee produced a commanding run to topple the 2-5 favourite Prince Charles. Prince Charles was a banker option on many of the exotic wagers.
Trainer Richards then struck at odds of 17-1 with Herecomestheboss (Jerome Innis) in the 10th race to complete a well-earned double.
By then almost all exotic wagers were over and done with for most bettors.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy