Eroy finds his hoofs on local soil

Eroy, an American-bred three-year-old colt, earned his first win on local soil in a Restricted Allowance 11 (native-bred three-year-old non-winners of two) and imported three-year-old and upwards – maidens. The distance was nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres) on the truncated eight-race card at Caymanas Park on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Trained by Richard Azan, who is also a part-owner along with Dr Graham Brown, and Randolph McLean, and ridden by Anthony Allen, Eroy won the event by four lengths in a field of seven, completing the victory in a time of 2:00.3 seconds. The splits were 23.3, 52.3, 1:17.0, 143.4.

Tomohawk, Eroy's toughest native-bred competitor, ran on to be second ridden by apprentice Kiaman McGregor.

My Time Now, the stablemate of Tomohawk, who led in the earlier part of the race with Omar Walker, faded and finished third in the field of seven runners. Olde Wharf, with Conrod Ellis with a recent win over the distance, finished fourth although winning in a faster time.

“I am pleased with the win as it was well-deserved by Eroy. It was long in coming, and I am happy he got home. He [ Eroy] is developing nicely, and he is three years old now, and so we are hoping to go on to better things. The horse won, and he won good, and so that is good for me,” Azan said.