Eroy dispatches the locals

American-bred Eroy (Khozan – Golden Bucket) continues to show that he is a very useful sort on local soil after an easy 1 ¼ lengths win in the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy feature on Saturday (October 10) at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Richard Azan and ridden by Omar Walker, Eroy sat behind the early pace in the mid-pack as stable companion Voytek set he early splits before taking up the running. Once in front Eroy went further away from rivals at the half-mile.

Turning for home with no real challenger close by, Eroy cruised home in the Restricted Stakes event over a mile in a decent time of 1:37.0. King Arthur (Anthony Thomas), who chased Eroy relentlessly in the home stretch, finished in second place ahead of his stablemate Fearless Champion (Javaniel Patterson).

In a post-race interview, Azan said that he was happy with the progress of his charge who has now won three races from 11 starts on local soil.

“He [ Eroy] is really a good quality horse and he is improving with every run. He definitely likes it going long because most of his races have been over long distances and so we can now plan his future that way,” Azan said.

“That was a very good time (1:37.0) carrying 57.0 kgs and truth to be told, I thought his weight was really overwhelming and I didn't think I would have a winning chance but he came and perform really well,” Azan added.