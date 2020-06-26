eSports no longer an underground movement

Dictionary.com defines a sport as “an athletic activity requiring skill or physical prowess and often of a competitive nature”.

The Oxford Dictionary defines the same as “an activity that you do for pleasure that needs physical effort or skill, usually done in a special area and according to fixed rule”.

The truth is, anything that has a strong competitive format, played under a specific set of rules, requires a specific set of skills, and great hand-eye coordination and training, can be categorised as a sport. Such is the definition of eSports – especially as it relates to rules, skills, training and hand-eye coordination.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has displaced the 'traditional' sporting world and, in a time when social distancing and isolation have become the new world order, eSports have not only been unaffected, but they have also found the situation catalytic.

While almost every major sports league has restarted or, except for Major League Baseball (MLB), has set a date for restart, eSports never paused and has found the prevailing conditions ideal.

So, what are eSports?

eSports (also known as electronic sports) are sports competitions using video games. eSports often take the form of organised, single- or multiplayer video game competitions, between individuals or teams.

The earliest recognised video game competition took place on October 19, 1972 at Stanford University for the game “Spacewar” and the earliest large-scale video game competition, attracting more than 10,000 participants, was The Space Invaders Championship held by Atari in 1980.

However, the fighting game “Street Fighter II” (1991) popularised the concept of direct, tournament-level competition between two players and possibly set the stage for eSports as we know it today.

The increasing improvement of gaming hardware, graphics and the expansion of the Internet around the world have all contributed significantly to the development of eSports.

So much that industry experts are predicting that by 2021, eSports viewership will overtake most of the major professional sports in the USA. Considering that 'traditional' sports and eSports are competing for the same demographics (ages 18-40), this prediction is significant.

Technology consulting firm Activate estimates that in the United States, eSports will have more viewers than every professional sports league, except the National Football League (NFL), by 2021.

The company projects that there will be 84 million viewers of eSports, higher than the 79 million for MLB or the 63 million for the National Basketball Association (NBA). The NFL is projected to maintain the lead with 141 million in viewership.

Unlike baseball, cricket or American football, eSports is not rooted in any specific region or culture, so it has a wider global appeal and tournaments are organised at regional and international levels, where professional and amateur players compete against each other.

This rapidly growing phenomenon has intersected gaming and sports in an innovative way and is projected to grow from a $325-million industry in 2015 to $1.75 billion by the end of 2022.

Prior to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Intel had announced it would host an eSports tournament in Tokyo during the lead-up to the games. Players were slated to compete in “Street Fighter V” and “Rocket League” for a prize of US$250,000 for each game. The final championship tournament - the Intel World Open - was scheduled for June 22-24 in Tokyo, where players would have played on teams that represent their respective nations.

Those plans were put on hold, but while the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has declared that many eSports are too violent to be part of the Olympics, it's scheduled inclusion as a demonstration event at the Games is proof of the appeal.

The increased exposure and popularity of eSports over the last five years has attracted significant revenue in terms of investors, advertisers and bookmakers, resulting in multimillion-dollar prizes for the tournament winners. Amazon bought Twitch (a live-streaming platform) for nearly US$1 billion in 2014 and has successfully promoted eSports as the main selling point of its platform ever since. Twitch currently averages 1 million concurrent viewers on the platform, and that number is growing.

Other major investors and advertisers have followed Amazon's lead, allowing major tournaments such as Fortnite, Dota 2 and League of Legends to offer prizes totalling US$64 million, US$46 million and US$9 million, respectively, in 2019. Additionally, eSports betting market wagers worldwide are estimated to swell above US$23 billion by the end of 2020.

JustBet hosted its first local eSports tournament June 6-7, having successfully accommodated a tournament in Guyana during May of this year. The local leg of the FIFA 20 tournament attracted 120 entrants and, following preliminary rounds on June 6, 32 finalists made it through to the second day.

The eventual winners, Herbert Redman, Tarique Abou and Michael Allen (first, second and third, respectively), not only walked away with bragging rights but also attractive cash prizes and earned themselves a place in the planned showdown with their Guyanese counterparts.

eSports, no longer an underground movement, have been positioned as significant revenue generators internationally. The Jamaica eSports Initiative (JEI) was launched in 2018 to foster the development of eSport talents locally and lay the foundation for Jamaica's recognition in the global eSport community. The organisation can be found at www.jamaicaesports.org where a wealth of information is provided for anyone interested in learning or participating.

While traditional sports have restarted and respective odds are available, a wide variety of eSports are still available for wagering.