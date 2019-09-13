European Club football returns after international break

After Portugal's 34-year-old star, Cristiano Ronaldo, hit his eighth international hat-trick to take his tally for his country to 93 goals, further cementing his position as Europe's all-time leading international scorer, club football returns with some tasty match-ups this weekend.

Event # 1 – German Bundesliga – Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

All eyes will be on Signal-Iduna-Park tomorrow (September 14) when Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen face each other in what should be a tough contest.

Dortmund went into the international break after suffering a surprise defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga's debutants Union Berlin.

Dortmund are aiming to bounce back from that shock with a victory against an in-form Leverkusen team which includes Jamaican superstar Leon Bailey.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, aim to extend their unbeaten streak to five games across all competitions. Beating Dortmund at Signal-Iduna-Park is easier said than done. In the previous three meetings between the two teams, the home side has emerged victorious on each occasion.

With the top two sides in the table, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, locking horns this weekend, a win for Dortmund could catapult them back to the top of the table. Likewise, a win for Leverkusen would also see them claiming top spot. Expect a thrilling encounter, as Dortmund have not kept a clean sheet in their last three games while Leverkusen have been scoring at will.

Key Stats

Dortmund - have beaten Leverkusen in 4 of their last 5 meetings

Leverkusen – are 4th in the table and is one of only 4 unbeaten teams remaining in the Bundesliga.

Both Teams – Both sides have shared the spoils just 2 times in their last 10 meetings with half of those clashes been high scoring affairs with over 2.5 goals.

The betting tip. Dortmund win – with both teams scoring.

Event # 2 – English Premier League – Wolves vs Chelsea

Since taking over as manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard has not achieved much. Tomorrow he takes his side to the Molineux to face a dangerous Wolves side that 'bit' a huge chunk of their pride when beating them 2-1 last season.

Both teams have been below-par in the league so far, but home advantage and the timing of this encounter may give the Wolves the edge. After drawing their first three Premier League matches, Wolves went into the international break smarting from a 2-3 defeat at Everton and now are certainly hoping to get the better of a Chelsea team that is lacking confidence.

Chelsea got their season off to the worst possible start when they were thumped 0-4 by Manchester United and after 4 games, they are stuck in mid-table on 4 points. Since their opening day loss though, Chelsea have been unbeaten in the league, but they have been far from convincing, especially at the back. Lampard's team were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge by Leicester before squeezing out a narrow 3-2 win at promoted Norwich City. They then stormed into a 2-0 half time lead against another promoted side Sheffield United, but the Blades hit back to claim a share of the spoils.

Wolves scared a fair amount of the big teams last season, playing attacking football while picking up impressive wins over most of the “big six teams”, however, it hasn't been quite the same this season but with a low-on-confidence Chelsea side visiting that might all change.

Amazingly, only one of the last 14 league and cup matches between these sides has ended as a draw.