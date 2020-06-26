Even with the equipment change, Double Jeopardy has more questions to answer

Assistant trainer, Peter John Parsard, believes that while the change in racing equipment has done wonders for Double Jeopardy, more work needs to be done if the chestnut filly is to realise her true worth.

Wearing the blinkers for the first time in a competitive contest, Double Jeopardy, trained by Parsard's dad, Ian, and ridden by Dane Dawkins, had to fight off the challenge of first-timer Sensational Satin (Hakeem Pottinger) to win by half-length. The event was a maiden special weight offering for native-bred three-year-old fillies run over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round.

“We don't know how good she [ Double Jeopardy] is; that is the scary part. It is up to us to try and get it out of her, but at the end of the day, she is a beautiful filly, and we are hopeful,” Peter John Parsard said in the post-race interview.

“I think the change in racing equipment made a world of difference for her [ Double Jeopardy]. She still showed that she was green plus Double Jeopardy was nervous and displayed a lot of the habits she has had for a long time.

“It wasn't a perfect performance, but we are happy with the result, and that is all that matters.

“The more experience she gets, is the more she will learn that when she comes under pressure, she needs to stay straight, stay through, and keep running all the way home,” he added.

Double Jeopardy ( Legal Process – Lady Geetadeo) jumped straight to the lead at the off but was quickly overtaken by Ocean Wave (Christopher Mamdeen) and Elitist (Raddesh Roman) going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

After the runners settled, turning for the final two furlongs, Double Jeopardy regained the lead and looked all over the winner passing the furlong-and-a-half (300m) pole but had to stave off the persistent challenge of Sensational Satin.

The winning time was recorded at 1:02.0, with splits of 23.3 x 47.4.

“She ( Double Jeopardy) is a very nice filly who is taking her time to come on. I also think that the equipment change made a lot of difference as it made her focus a lot better and thing,” said the jockey, Dane Dawkins.