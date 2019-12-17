Exhilarate versus Mr Universe in Open Allowance sprint

A competitive Open Allowance event highlights the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

Seven runners are down to take part in the $1.15-million event for three-year-olds and upwards contest, going the minimum trip on the round course of five furlongs (1,000m).

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a look at each runner and their chances of winning the top-rated race on the day.

BRUCE WAYNE: (5-y-b g – Nuclear Wayne – Xpress Card) — A supreme competitor in any race he runs, but travelling five furlongs round is asking too much of Bruce Wayne.

SERGEANT RECKLESS: (4-y-o dkb f – Storm Craft – Code Star) — Has been disappointing in her last four races at this level. Sergeant Reckless is making up numbers as a possible earner for her owner, who is one of the main contenders in the close race for the owners' championship.

EXHILARATE: (4-y-o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Purejoy) — Very consistent sort who was an upset winner on last in the Gladiator Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m), when beating Superluminal and Toona Cliata in a time of 1:24.4. That performance alone speaks volumes of Exhilarate's chances as she seeks two wins in a row. This time, however, Exhilarate is not going to be the lone speed, yet she is in the pink of form plus she has always been a fighter. Exhilarate has every chance of winning for her in form and leading trainer.

ZEPHYR: (6-y-o ch. m – Nasheet – Rushing Force) — Continues to make her presence known in races at the Open Allowance level and should continue doing so here. Expect Zephyr to be close to the leaders with a final fling in the final furlong and a half.

LADY BLUE: (3-y-o ch f - Blue Pepsi Lodge – The Vibes Lady) — Finished second behind Mr Universe when they last met and should be behind again in this one. Lady Blue is a dogged competitor, a true blue who has held her own in every class she has raced. Lady Blue has an outsider's chance of winning this one.

MR UNIVERSE: (5-y-o ch h - Region of Merit – Raging Fury) — After a couple of second places, M r Universe got the job done by an easy 2 ¾ length when he won a five-and-a-half-furlong (1,100m) contest on November 16. That win marked an effortless return to the winners' enclosure — the first time this season from four starts. Mr Universe is fit and healthy and, barring any mishap, should set off in front and may prove difficult to catch.