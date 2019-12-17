Exhilarate versus Mr Universe in Open Allowance sprint
A competitive Open Allowance event highlights the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow.
Seven runners are down to take part in the $1.15-million event for three-year-olds and upwards contest, going the minimum trip on the round course of five furlongs (1,000m).
The Supreme Racing Guide takes a look at each runner and their chances of winning the top-rated race on the day.
BRUCE WAYNE: (5-y-b g – Nuclear Wayne – Xpress Card) — A supreme competitor in any race he runs, but travelling five furlongs round is asking too much of Bruce Wayne.
SERGEANT RECKLESS: (4-y-o dkb f – Storm Craft – Code Star) — Has been disappointing in her last four races at this level. Sergeant Reckless is making up numbers as a possible earner for her owner, who is one of the main contenders in the close race for the owners' championship.
EXHILARATE: (4-y-o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Purejoy) — Very consistent sort who was an upset winner on last in the Gladiator Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m), when beating Superluminal and Toona Cliata in a time of 1:24.4. That performance alone speaks volumes of Exhilarate's chances as she seeks two wins in a row. This time, however, Exhilarate is not going to be the lone speed, yet she is in the pink of form plus she has always been a fighter. Exhilarate has every chance of winning for her in form and leading trainer.
ZEPHYR: (6-y-o ch. m – Nasheet – Rushing Force) — Continues to make her presence known in races at the Open Allowance level and should continue doing so here. Expect Zephyr to be close to the leaders with a final fling in the final furlong and a half.
LADY BLUE: (3-y-o ch f - Blue Pepsi Lodge – The Vibes Lady) — Finished second behind Mr Universe when they last met and should be behind again in this one. Lady Blue is a dogged competitor, a true blue who has held her own in every class she has raced. Lady Blue has an outsider's chance of winning this one.
MR UNIVERSE: (5-y-o ch h - Region of Merit – Raging Fury) — After a couple of second places, M r Universe got the job done by an easy 2 ¾ length when he won a five-and-a-half-furlong (1,100m) contest on November 16. That win marked an effortless return to the winners' enclosure — the first time this season from four starts. Mr Universe is fit and healthy and, barring any mishap, should set off in front and may prove difficult to catch.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy