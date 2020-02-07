Expect another mighty 'Wow Wow'

Champion two-year-old and juvenile Triple Crown winner Wow Wow, from the stables of Gary Subratie, takes the track for the first time this season at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

Wow Wow is up against five rivals in the $1.8 million Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission/TOBA Yearling Sales Racing Series #2 over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Below is an analysis of the runners.

ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3-y-o ch f – Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Improving filly who was a winner over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) last November. Another Affair is going to find repeating a very tall order here.

SHE'S A HIT: (3-y-o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Herroyalhighness) – Was a runaway winner on last going five furlongs (1000m) round in a time of 1:00.4. She's A Hit is a developing speedster, so she will set off in front tomorrow but going six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300 metres) might be asking too much of her at this time. Speed, yes, but She's A Hit is going to fade inside the final furlong.

WOW WOW: (3-y-o b c – Casual Trick – Sarah Barracuda) – Racing for the first time as the champion two-year-old of 2019. As a juvenile, Wow Wow won eight wins from nine starts, with his only defeat coming in his first racing engagement. Wow Wow is versatile and packed with an abundance of talent, making him the automatic odds-on winter book favourite for the upcoming Classics. This high-priced trophy race should add another tick in the win column for Wow Wow with the best wager in this race being finding the second-place finisher behind Wow Wow for the exacta.

NIPSTER: (3-y-o b g – Casual Trick – Nippit) – Capable sort who has been doing fairly well in his races. Nipster has been showing up on the exercise track and should be one of the runners vying for second place.

OLDE WHARF: (3-y-o b. c – Bridled Quest – Mom Rules) – Has no chance.

SENCITY: (3-y-o bdk f – Sensational Slam – City Train) – Showed some worth last week when releasing the maiden going one mile (1,600m). Sencity now faces an uphill task with her best hope being a minor share.