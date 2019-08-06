Expect another 'Sparkle'

The talented, American-bred Sparkle Diamond goes in search of three consecutive wins when he takes on rivals in a Restricted Stakes event at Caymanas Park later today.

Sparkle Diamond faces six rivals here going 5 furlongs (1000m) straight and, based on class and performances to date, he should continue to progress up the winning ladder.

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner here and their chances of galloping away with the $930,000 purse on offer in post-position order.

WESTERN WHEELS: (3-y-o ch. f – Western Classic – Wheels of Law) — Speedy sort who always gives of her best over the straight course but with Sparkle Diamond around, Western Wheels' chance of winning is a very difficult task. Plus, Western Wheels is drawn at one in a five- straight, which is always a hindrance for any horse.

SPARKLE DIAMOND: (3-y-o b. c – Include — Myntz Connection) — Much talked-about colt who is coming off two impressive wins. Following his unplaced effort on debut on March 30, Sparkle Diamond won a 5 ½-furlong (1,100m) event by 9 lengths in a fast 1:05.3 on June 29 and then blasted 58.3 seconds in a 5-furlong contest on the round course on July 13. Sparkle Diamond continues to work well and with his obvious class now fully in the open, it will take something extraordinary from the other six runners to deny him another win here. Sparkle Diamond's connections must be aiming for the Diamond Mile in November ,but to get there more than likely the programme for Sparkle Diamond has to be stepped up through the classes, as he has not earned a cent so far to qualify for the richest race on the calendar.

ROJORN DI PILOT: (3-y-o b. c – Liquidity – I'm Magic) — Good and developing kind who is quite capable and has shown a likeness for sprint races. Rojorn Di Pilot can follow the favourite home and that is about it in this one.

LADY BLUE: (3-y-o ch. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – The Vibes) – Felt the superior pace of Sparkle Diamond on last when finishing seven lengths behind in a five furlong round event on July 13. Sparkle Diamond won in 58.3 seconds with Lady Blue coming home in 1:00.0. If Lady Blue can reproduce that effort, she should be second again, but getting the better of Sparkle Diamond is simply out of the question. Lady Blue is game but that counts for nothing in this one.

KING TAVARI: (3-y-o b. g – American Dance – Sayamanda) — Returns after a seventh-place finish by 32 ¼ lengths to Supreme Soul in the Jamaica Derby. King Tavari faces even more now in Sparkle Diamond and is expected to once again finish way behind the leading lights.

BOLD AFLAIR: (3-y-o dkb. c – USA - Bold Warrior – Affair With Aflair) — Came home in seventh place by 17 lengths behind Sparkle Diamond on last and is expected to do the same here, probably even further behind.

SPLENDID VISION: (3-y-o gr. f – Fearless Vision – Intensified) — Was a winner on last over the five-straight course. Then Splendid Vision won by half a length in a time of 1:00.0 but must improve tremendously if she is to come close to the talented Sparkle Diamond. In the race for second, Splendid Vision, drawn at the favourable outside is in pole position.