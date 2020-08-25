Expect earlier start, finish times for weekend race meets

THERE will be adjustments made by the promoter of local racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), to the starting and finishing times for races over next weekend.

Races are scheduled for Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30, with the Classic Jamaica Oaks for fillies only planned for Saturday.

These adjustments in times have become necessary following the announcement made last week by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of changes in curfew hours due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the island. The new curfew hours, as mandated by the Government in the parish of St Catherine where Caymanas Park is located, begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am each day until Wednesday, September 2.

Chairman of SVREL, Solomon Sharpe says punters can expect an earlier start as well as an earlier finish to weekend races.

“While definite times have not been set as yet, depending on nominations, tomorrow [August 25] and Wednesday [August 26] we will be a better position to give official starting and closing times for our scheduled races.

“An announcement on the start and finish times for both of our upcoming race days, August 29 and 30, will be officially made public following scratch times for both days — when final programmes become official,” Sharpe said.

Scratch time for Saturday's programme is on Wednesday, August 26 and for Sunday, scratch time is set for Thursday, August 28.