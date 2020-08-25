Expect earlier start, finish times for weekend race meets
THERE will be adjustments made by the promoter of local racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), to the starting and finishing times for races over next weekend.
Races are scheduled for Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30, with the Classic Jamaica Oaks for fillies only planned for Saturday.
These adjustments in times have become necessary following the announcement made last week by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of changes in curfew hours due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the island. The new curfew hours, as mandated by the Government in the parish of St Catherine where Caymanas Park is located, begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am each day until Wednesday, September 2.
Chairman of SVREL, Solomon Sharpe says punters can expect an earlier start as well as an earlier finish to weekend races.
“While definite times have not been set as yet, depending on nominations, tomorrow [August 25] and Wednesday [August 26] we will be a better position to give official starting and closing times for our scheduled races.
“An announcement on the start and finish times for both of our upcoming race days, August 29 and 30, will be officially made public following scratch times for both days — when final programmes become official,” Sharpe said.
Scratch time for Saturday's programme is on Wednesday, August 26 and for Sunday, scratch time is set for Thursday, August 28.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy