FA Cup takes centre stage in England

With the top-two places already secured in the English Premier League (EPL), the race for the final two Champions' League spots has consumed three sides.

Leicester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United are battling for the last two European places.

While the battle is on for the Champions' League, the long-standing and valuable FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend with the big guns squaring off for final places.

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 18, Arsenal take on favourites Manchester City, then on Sunday in-form sides Manchester United and Chelsea collide in a blockbuster affair.

Event#1 – FA Cup – Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal go up against Manchester City in the first semi-final of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium, with both sides having a last chance to win domestic silverware this season.

No team has been more successful in FA Cup history than Arsenal. They have lifted this famous trophy on 13 occasions. However, Manchester City has had a stranglehold on the domestic cup competitions of late, winning the last three Wembley finals in the League Cup and FA Cup and will be looking to add a fourth-consecutive title this season.

The Gunners (Arsenal) are slowly improving under coach Mikel Arteta, but it is difficult to see them compete against a Man City side that are in top form and have plundered 14 goals in their last four games.

The Gunners' top-six chances suffered a massive blow after they were beaten 1-2 by Tottenham in their recent London derby. Despite the defeat, Arsenal have won four of their last six games.

With the disappointment of losing the League fresh in their minds, City will want to reach another cup final and should prove too strong for an Arsenal side that has been faltering when they play against the EPL's big six.

City's players have been in great form since the restart of football, with multiple players scoring. They thrashed champions Liverpool 4-0 at home before a shock 0-1 defeat to Southampton. They bounced back in style by smashing Newcastle 5-0 and just for fun they put another five past a hapless Brighton & Hove last weekend with Jamaican Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick.

KEY STATS

Arsenal – won four of their last six games, and are the most successful club in FA Cup history.

City – won by four plus goals in three of their last four matches and are the current FA Cup holders, having destroyed Watford 6-0 in last year's final.

Both Teams – Arsenal have seen over 2.5 goals being scored in 12 of their last 15 games against Man City, while City have scored three goals in six of their last seven matches against Arsenal in all competitions.

The betting tip. Man City win.

Event#2 – FA Cup – Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea will put their top-four battle on pause to square off in a huge FA Cup semi-final match-up to meet either holders, Man City or 13-time champions Arsenal in the showpiece event at Wembley on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Manchester United, have been in scintillating form of late and have not tasted defeat since January 22. They are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions. They defeated relegated Norwich City 2-1 in the quarter-finals before beating Brighton 3-0 in the League. They then hammered Bournemouth 5-2 and dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 after which then missed a great chance to get into the top-four after drawing 2-2 at home against Southampton last Monday.

Chelsea remain third in the League after beating already-relegated Norwich City 1-0 on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions. Frank Lampard's side won 1-0 at Leicester in the FA Cup quarterfinals before a 2-3 defeat at West Ham in the League.

Chelsea then bounced back with a 3-0 home win against Watford and a 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace. With that said, Manchester United seem to have the know-how to beat Chelsea, as they won 4-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season, before two wins at Stamford Bridge, 2-1 in the League cup and 2-0 in the Premier League for a clean sweep so far this season.

KEY STATS

Manchester United — have beaten Chelsea three times this season and have won by three goals in their last five matches.

Chelsea — have won eight of their last 10 games and have seen over 2.5 goals being scored in nine of their previous 10 matches.

Both Teams — Manchester United have a 69-52 advantage against Chelsea with 47 draws in 168 matches – with United winning all three clashes this season.

The betting tip: Manchester United win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Chelsea

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN UNITED TO WIN $2.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,400

CHELSEA TO WIN $3.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,100

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the Home Team (United)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$21,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$35,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2

at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$13,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Manchester City

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $8.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,800

MAN CITY TO WIN $1.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,350

MATCH TO DRAW $5.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,800

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal)

winning the game 3-2 at full time $60.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$60,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 1-4 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$15,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3

at full time $70.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$70,000