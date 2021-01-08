FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend

There will be fireworks this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage in England.

Aston Villa have already humiliated Liverpool (Reds) 7-2 this season and will now have the chance to kick the reigning English Priemier League (EPL) champions out of the FA Cup when they host the Reds today, Friday, January 8, 2021.

Event # 1 – EFC – Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Aston Villa's 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool at this same venue in October was arguably one of the most eye-catching results in Villa's history in the Premier League.

Villa head into this clash seven points behind the Reds in the league with two games in hand after an impressive start to the season. So impressive were they that the team was unbeaten in five matches in December but that run ended on New Year's Day as they were simply outclassed by Manchester United 1-2.

Villa were nearly relegated from the Premier League last season but are the surprise team of the season so far. With that said, their recent record in the FA Cup is appalling with defeats in the third round for the last four seasons.

They have lost their last five FA Cup ties, including the last three at home. However, they did beat Liverpool at home in the FA Cup six years ago.

Liverpool are still top of the Premier League despite suffering a dramatic dip in form, having gone winless in their last three matches since Christmas. That run now has them looking anxiously over their shoulders as their eternal rivals, Manchester United, are now level on points with them atop the standing.

Liverpool might be a bit wary about travelling to Villa Park. They lost there 5-0 in the League Cup last season and then were dismantled 7-2 in the Premier League this season.

On top of that, not since 2006 have the Reds made it to the FA Cup final but they did reach the fifth-round last season.

They head into this game low on confidence having lost 0-1 away to Southampton on Monday, making it just eight points collected from their last six away games which includes just one win.

KEY STATS

Aston Villa – since beating Liverpool in the 2014-15 semi-final, Aston Villa have lost their last three FA Cup games against Premier League sides by an aggregate score of 0-10.

Liverpool – on each of the last three occasions Liverpool have eliminated Aston Villa from the FA Cup they have gone on to reach the final (1987-88, 1991-92 and 1995-96).

Both sides – Aston Villa have lost six of their last seven FA Cup games against Liverpool, though they did win the last such meeting between the sides in the 2015 semi-final at Wembley (2-1).

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 – EFC – Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Wolves Premier League performances have been a real disappointment this season as they have won just one of their last seven league games during the congested Christmas period. Wolves will therefore welcome the distraction of the FA Cup with open arms when they host Crystal Palace today, Friday, January 8.

The FA Cup represents a genuine opportunity for sides like Wolves to win a trophy, but it remains to be seen if they will treat the competition as a priority. Wolves will head into today's clash low on confidence, having gone four games without a win in the Premier League, a run that has seen them drop to 13th in the league table. They are four-time winners of the FA Cup, with their last such success coming in 1960. Encouragingly for Wolves, they are unbeaten against Crystal Palace in their last three matches, while each of their last five meetings has produced under 2.5 goals, so fans can expect a cagey affair when they take the field.

Crystal Palace, just like Wolves, have not had the best of form lately. They head into this game with just one win from their last five matches, that win came in their most recent game, when they defeated dead-last Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League.

If the hunting pack of Wolves up their game today, Palace could be in for a torrid time as they have kept just one clean sheet in 16 matches and have conceded two or more goals in three of their last ten matches. Having never won the FA Cup, Palace might just be a bit wary of travelling to Molineux to face Wolves as they have lost 0-2 there on their last two visits.

KEY STATS

Wolves – have been eliminated in six of their last eight FA Cup third round ties, going out at this stage last season against Manchester United.

Palace – were eliminated in the FA Cup third round last season, last going out at this stage in consecutive seasons as a top-flight club between 1990/91 and 1992/93.

Both sides – three of the five previous FA Cup ties between Wolves and Crystal Palace have gone to replays – all the replays have been won by Palace, whereas the ties without a replay have all been won by Wolves.

The betting tip. Wolves win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Friday, January 8, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ASTON VILLA TO WIN $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.05 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,050

MATCH TO DRAW $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

Odds on the Home Team

(Villa) winning the game 3-1 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Reds) winning the game 2-3 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $40.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $40,000



JUSTBET ODDS – Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Friday, January 8, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

WOLVES TO WIN $2.04 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,040

CRYSTAL TO WIN $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550

MATCH TO DRAW $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

Odds on the Home Team

(Wolves) winning the game 3-0 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team

(Palace) winning the game 1-2 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000