Father Patrick makes a fleeting acquaintance with Overnight

“Father Patrick again demonstrated that even after his surgery, which has only allowed him to compete at about 90 per cent of his natural racing ability, he is still good enough to be successful at the high level of Overnight Allowance.”

Those were the words of Father Patrick's conditioner Ian Parsard following an exciting and fast 2 1/2 lengths win in the Emancipation Day Trophy feature at Caymanas Park on Saturday (August 1). The trophy race was run over 5 ½ furlongs in the Overnight rating group.

“I am more than satisfied with his ( Father Patrick's) performance today (Saturday, August 1) plus the final time of 1:05.3 is a very good clocking, and he won without really being asked for a 100 per cent effort.

“So for me great win. Quite encouraging and again kudos to jockey Omar Walker who did an excellent and professional job in the saddle.

“ Father Patrick and Walker got the job done, and we are thankful for that successful outcome,” Parsard said.

Father Patrick took a while to find his speed when the starting stalls opened as Rojorn di Pilot (Anthony Thomas) led with God of Love (Chris Mamdeen) and Bold Aflair (Youville Pinnock) following close by.

Then in a jiffy, leaving the half-mile, Father Patrick and Walker soared to the front and quickly established what turned out to be an unassailable lead.

This win was Father Patrick third from his last four starts dating back to March 7, just before the COVID-19-forced break of racing. He recorded fast splits of 22.4 x 45.2.

Wartime (Tevin Foster), who was tardy at the off, stormed through in the final furlong to earn the second spot with God of Love ending in third.

In his post-race interview, Parsard admitted that Father Patrick seems to be on a sprinting course in his career.