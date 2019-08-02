Fayrouz should take Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy

The only professional to enter racing's hall of fame as both a trainer and a jockey, the late Kenneth Mattis is being honoured tomorrow with the running of the trophy named in his honour.

There are eight starters in the 10-furlong Kenneth Mattis Memorial Trophy for horses who are campaigning at the Overnight Allowance level.

Below is an assessment of the chances of the eight starters in post-position order.

RADICAL: (5.y.o. rn g – Fearless Vision – Nistel's Annette) — Returned from injury in June and after three runs is yet to come to grips with competitive racing.

JACKO LINKS: (4.y.o. dkb c – Distorted – Verify) — Has done well to reach this level but has not been able to do much.

ROYAL VIBES: (9.y.o b g – Royal Minister – November Lace) — This old stager is known for being a bad starter and while he can pick up going 10 furlongs, Royal Vibes has no form at all.

UNCLE VINNIE: (5.y.o dkb h – Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) — Comes into this trophy race in fairly good nick, after winning a Restricted Overnight event after which Uncle Vinnie did well to finish four lengths behind Dysfunctional going eight furlongs. Now racing against more seasoned rivals at 10-furlongs, Uncle Vinnie's chances of winning have been lowered.

ANNA LISA: (4.y.o b f – Adore The Gold – Anna) — Even with the visor coming off, Anna Lisa cannot be considered a serious contender in this one.

DONTAE: (5.y.o b h – Fearless Vision - Eighteen Karat) — Slowly but surely finding his way but Dontae was undone in his last outing over eight furlongs when he finished in the ruck behind Dysfunctional. Dontae is at home going 10 furlongs and this race might well be an opportunity to give his career a boost.

FAYROUZ: (4.y.o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Geeta) — From three starts this season, Fayrouz has showed improvement with every run. This former Oaks winner is going to enjoy 10 furlongs and with the opposition not too hot she has a glorious chance of adding another tick in her win column.

MESSI: (4.y.o gr c – American Dance – Winning Spirit) — This late bloomer has impressed, gaining four consecutive victories to reach the Overnight Allowance grade. Messi is still a relatively unknown quantity but he may need time to gather himself at this level. Yet, he is talented and can run away with the trophy. Watch Messi.