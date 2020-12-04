Filly versus colt

Top three-year-old filly Another Affair and Oneofakind renew their rivalry on the Sunday, December 6, race card at Caymanas Park.

The Gary Subratie filly, who has efficiently match strides with her peer colts and geldings in the Classic races, faces seven rivals in a non-winners of four contest at nine furlongs and 25 yards. While Oneofakind seeks to gain revenge on the filly.

An analysis of the eight starters is published below.

1. TOMOHAWK: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Just graduated to this level and while the distance seems appropriate, Tomohawk does not have a realistic chance of winning.

2. AWESOME TREASURE: USA (3 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Severely treated by the handicappers for her assignment eight days ago. On Sunday, Awesome Treasure gets a substantial pull in the weights but even with that encouragement is going to play second fiddle to her more illustrious stable companion Another Affair and Oneofakind.

3. ONEOFAKIND: (3 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Much more was expected from Oneofakind eight days ago when losing to Loose Ball and Silent Seeker. Oneofakind, wearing the visor for the first time, came from eighth position at the furlong pole to finish in third place. Prior to that, Oneofakind just got beaten by Another Affair over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on November 14. One that day, Oneofakind stumbled out of the starting gates and only got beaten by half-a- length in a time of 1:30.4. Oneofakind should be comfortable on Sunday and despite facing Another Affair again could prove difficult to beat. Oneofakind has been racing quite often of late and this might impede him.

4. PHAROAH IT IS: (3 b g by Market Rally – Noon It Is) – A winner on last who needs to earn his stripes before thinking of winning at this level.

5. ANOTHER AFFAIR: (3 ch f by Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) – Just got home by half-a-length ahead of Oneofakind over 7 ½ furlongs on November 14. That day Another Affair carried 53.5 kgs (118 lb) and Oneofakind, who stumbled out of the starting gates, carried 55.0kgs (121 lb). Now Another Affair has gone up to 54.5kgs (120 lb) and Oneofakind has gone down to 53.5kgs (118 lb). Another Affair is the only horse in this race to have won three times and given her plucky performances in the Derby and the Oaks, will be tough to crack. Another Affair as is her previous races will go to the front and if left unmolested then she will not be caught. This is a improving filly and her progress should be watched closely.

6. CHINAMAX (USA): (4 ch c by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Only has an outsider's chance.

7. KHOLBEAR: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Woman is Boss) – Out of place.

8. HIGH DIPLOMACY: (3 b c by American Dance – Code Star) – Ran a good race November 28 when finishing fourth by 3 ¼ lengths behind Loose Ball, Silent Seeker, and Oneofakind at 6 1/2 furlongs. High Diplomacy, given the additional real estate, could run well again.