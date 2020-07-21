Final 1000, 2000 Guineas gallops

THE majority of the horses participating in the season's first two Classic races — the 1000 (fillies only) and the 2000 (colts and geldings) Guineas — completed their preparations last weekend and yesterday. The 1000 Guineas will be run on Saturday next (July 25) and the 2000 Guineas the following day. Both events are run over a mile.

1000 GUINEAS

Above and Beyond, the ante-post favourite for the 1000 who is trained by champion Anthony Nunes, did her final gallop on Sunday morning, clocking a restrained 1:14.1 while working with stablemate SenCity, with the latter being timed at 1:14.2.

Nunes said after the work that he directed the jockey to take it easy on Above and Beyond.

“Above and Beyond has now completed her scheduled preparation for the 1000 with a relaxed spin over six furlongs. That is the way I wanted it, as she did a fast 1:26.3 for seven furlongs just a week ago so there was no need to push her a week before the race. I am happy with her gallop today [Sunday] and her overall preparation,” Nunes said.

Versatile Vision, a contender in the 1000 trained by Nunes, finished her groundwork with a six-furlong gallop in a time of 1:14.4 ridden.

Another Affair has come into the 1000 Guineas reckoning fray after a recent dominant victory at the non-winners of two level.

This filly trained by Gary Subratie was on the exercise track on Sunday morning galloping 6 ½ furlongs in a pleasing effort of 1:21.0, working with stablemate Basilicus.

“I was really pleased how Another Affair handled herself today [Sunday] at exercise. She [Another Affair] was full of herself and I really liked how she ran out after the work. Another Affair looked good; her preparation has been good and I expect a really good effort from her on Saturday [July 25] in the 1000 Guineas.

It was confirmed that jockey Robert Halledeen will partner Another Affair in the 1000.

Speechless, a 1000 Guineas hopeful from the barn of trainer Gary Crawford, galloped six furlongs on Sunday morning in a time of 1:18.0 easy.

“This was her last work before the big race, so we took it easy. Speechless is good and will give of her best come race day,” Crawford opined after the gallop.

In her races thus far Speechless has been partnered by Halledeen, but with Halledeen opting for Another Affair Crawford has asked apprentice Tevin Foster to ride.

Other gallops by 1000 Guineas contestants were also completed yesterday [July 20] and these included:

1. Attorney General trained by Spencer Chung — five furlongs in 1:01.3;

2. Striking Lady trained by Howard Jaghai — five furlongs in 1:07.1 and

3. Sheboom trained by Patrick Lynch — four furlongs in 52.0 seconds.

2000 GUINEAS

With the 2000 Guineas being run on Sunday, most of the colts and geldings galloped yesterday.

On a sloppy track following overnight rain, a lot of trainers had to reassess and redirect the gallops of their horses to suit the condition on hand.

Trainer Subratie put his four runners in the 2000 through their paces.

Ante-post favourite Wow Wow looked impressive while clocking what the timekeepers reported was an easy 1:19.1 for six furlongs. Subratie was ever so pleased with that effort.

“Nice, nice; could not have asked for anything better. Wow Wow is in good shape at the moment and is ready to run in the Guineas,” was Subratie's comment.

Nipster strode six furlongs in 1:20.3, Rum With Me strode six furlongs in 1:20.2, and Olde Wharf strode six furlongs in 1:23.0.

Trained by Ian Parsard, Mahogany, who is considered to be the main threat to Wow Wow, strode six furlongs in an easy 1:23.0.

“We had to reassess and afterwards rearrange the situation given the sloppy nature of the racetrack, and as such we decided to err on the side of caution with Mahogany,” Parsard said.

Other gallops by 2000 Guineas contestants included:

1 – High Diplomacy trained by Patrick Lynch — six furlongs in 1:15.2 ridden;

2 – Tomohawk trained by Wayne DaCosta — six furlongs in 1:16.1 ridden and

3 – Royal Approach trained by Nunes — seven furlongs in 1:40.0.

Nominations for the 1000 Guineas take place today at the Racing Office, Caymanas Park, while nominations for the 2000 Guineas are set for tomorrow.