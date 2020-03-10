Finding the ‘Power’ at the right time
Thepowersthatbe let loose from the pack approaching the winning post, under apprentice Oshane Nugent, to win a Restricted Allowance V for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards – non-winners of two at Caymanas Park on Wednesday, March 4.
Thepowersthatbe, a four-year-old gelded son of Silent Valour - Catalogue who was bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, won the event by 4 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:36.2 seconds for seven and a half furlongs (1,500 m) as the 4/5 favourite.
He was followed back to the line by the 5/1 chance Emma's Pet with Anthony Allen, and Chinamax third with Douglas Badaloo.
“I am quite pleased with this effort. We have tried with him over several other distances, and he has disappointed, finding one or two horses who were better.
“This is his second win over the distance and this could be his favourite trip, as eight furlongs may be a trifle long for him and five-and-a-half too short — so seven and a half is just ideal.”
“His ( Thepowersthatbe) pedigree does suggest that he will not get beyond seven and a half furlongs as his grandmother never won anything beyond seven and a half furlongs, so I am very pleased with today's performance,” Anderson added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy