Finding the ‘Power’ at the right time

Thepowersthatbe let loose from the pack approaching the winning post, under apprentice Oshane Nugent, to win a Restricted Allowance V for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards – non-winners of two at Caymanas Park on Wednesday, March 4.

Thepowersthatbe, a four-year-old gelded son of Silent Valour - Catalogue who was bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson, won the event by 4 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:36.2 seconds for seven and a half furlongs (1,500 m) as the 4/5 favourite.

He was followed back to the line by the 5/1 chance Emma's Pet with Anthony Allen, and Chinamax third with Douglas Badaloo.

“I am quite pleased with this effort. We have tried with him over several other distances, and he has disappointed, finding one or two horses who were better.

“This is his second win over the distance and this could be his favourite trip, as eight furlongs may be a trifle long for him and five-and-a-half too short — so seven and a half is just ideal.”

“His ( Thepowersthatbe) pedigree does suggest that he will not get beyond seven and a half furlongs as his grandmother never won anything beyond seven and a half furlongs, so I am very pleased with today's performance,” Anderson added.