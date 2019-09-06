Finding the Miracle Cure
The running of the $900,000 Miracle Cure Sprint — a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred three-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of two — is set to highlight a competitive looking 10-race card at Caymanas Park tomorrow.
The Miracle Cure, going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), has seven runners in the line-up and The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of winning.
OUTRAGEOUS: (3-y-o ch. f – Fearless Vision – Raging Fury) – Capable runner who has been struggling somewhat at this level. Outrageous has raced seven times at the non-winners of two level and has yet to make an impact, failing to hit the board on all occasion. With only seven runners in this line-up, Outrageous is going to run her best race yet without winning.
MAMASHARONDARLING: (3-y-o dk b/br. f – Deputy Glitters – Mama Brown) – Finished in sixth position on last going 5 furlongs (1000m) straight on August 24 behind Sir Kel and Baltusrol. Mamasharondarling faces less competition here and should get significant closer.
FORMAL FASHION: (3-y-o ch. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) – Has been shortening in his races of late and with the journey increased, Formal Fashion is expected to fall short of the target.
MAMACITA: (3-y-o b. f – Liquidity – Awesome Camille) – Although Mamacita didn't beat much when winning on last, it was an improved run from the Anthony Nunes trainee. With an average field present and more room for progression, Mamacita can make it two in a row.
S WEET LIKE SUGAR: (3-y-o b. f – Traditional – Trippi's Greatstar) – Was performing fairly consistently in the early part of her career but has been away from competitive racing for a while. Punters may have to wait to see what Sweet Like Sugar is made of when she races tomorrow.
SURE COTE: (3-y-o gr. f – Fearless Vision – Dusty Milly) – Was disappointing on last when finishing sixth behind Mystic Mama in a 5-furlong round event on August 10. With an extra half-furlong to travel, Sure Cote is expected to be more prominent.
MY EPISODE: (3-y-o b. f – Traditional – What A Honey) – Struggled in her two races at this level and little or no improvement is expected.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy