Finding the Miracle Cure

The running of the $900,000 Miracle Cure Sprint — a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred three-year-olds and upwards - non-winners of two — is set to highlight a competitive looking 10-race card at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

The Miracle Cure, going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), has seven runners in the line-up and The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner and their chances of winning.

OUTRAGEOUS: (3-y-o ch. f – Fearless Vision – Raging Fury) – Capable runner who has been struggling somewhat at this level. Outrageous has raced seven times at the non-winners of two level and has yet to make an impact, failing to hit the board on all occasion. With only seven runners in this line-up, Outrageous is going to run her best race yet without winning.

MAMASHARONDARLING: (3-y-o dk b/br. f – Deputy Glitters – Mama Brown) – Finished in sixth position on last going 5 furlongs (1000m) straight on August 24 behind Sir Kel and Baltusrol. Mamasharondarling faces less competition here and should get significant closer.

FORMAL FASHION: (3-y-o ch. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) – Has been shortening in his races of late and with the journey increased, Formal Fashion is expected to fall short of the target.

MAMACITA: (3-y-o b. f – Liquidity – Awesome Camille) – Although Mamacita didn't beat much when winning on last, it was an improved run from the Anthony Nunes trainee. With an average field present and more room for progression, Mamacita can make it two in a row.

S WEET LIKE SUGAR: (3-y-o b. f – Traditional – Trippi's Greatstar) – Was performing fairly consistently in the early part of her career but has been away from competitive racing for a while. Punters may have to wait to see what Sweet Like Sugar is made of when she races tomorrow.

SURE COTE: (3-y-o gr. f – Fearless Vision – Dusty Milly) – Was disappointing on last when finishing sixth behind Mystic Mama in a 5-furlong round event on August 10. With an extra half-furlong to travel, Sure Cote is expected to be more prominent.

MY EPISODE: (3-y-o b. f – Traditional – What A Honey) – Struggled in her two races at this level and little or no improvement is expected.