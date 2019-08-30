First North London Derby — Arsenal vs Spurs

Upsets reared its ugly head last week in the English Premier League.

At the “Theatre of Dreams” Manchester United fans woke up to the shocking reality that their team was embarrassed at home by Queen's Park Rangers, while Tottenham were put in their place by lowly Newcastle in London. It was left to the two big guns, Manchester City and Liverpool, who brushed aside Arsenal at Anfield to retain form.

Event # 1 — Italian Serie A — Juventus vs Napoli

Two of the main title contenders — Juventus and Napoli meet at the Allianz Stadium in Turin tomorrow (August 31) in a game that could go either way. Both these sides finished first and second in each of the last two seasons and they both started with away victories last week.

Juventus brought in coach Maurizio Sarri in the summer to bring an attacking football philosophy that they hope is going to lead them to a Champions League title, however, against Parma last weekend they didn't look like an attacking side and had to rely on defender Giorgio Chillini to get the winner.

Juventus played their first match with problems in attack, Napoli played their game without defence. Napoli showed their character and attitude for this season, however, they did manage to beat Fiorentina 4-3. Such football in Italy is rare, and if they play this open against the champions, they are going to be put to the sword.

KEY STATS

Juventus are unbeaten at home in Serie A since losing to Napoli in April 2018 — a run of 28 games.

Napoli — lost five times on the road last season in Serie A including a 3-1 loss to Juventus in September of last year.

Both sides — Juventus have won six of the last 10 head to head meetings between both sides.

The betting tip: Napoli upset win — with both teams scoring.

Event # 2 — English Premier League — Arsenal vs Tottenham

There will be fireworks when Arsenal host Tottenham in the first North London derby of the season at the Emirates Stadium with both teams looking for a much-needed return to winning ways.

Both the Gunners and Spurs were on the end of disappointing losses last weekend, with Spurs slipping to a shock 0-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Saturday. While Arsenal followed their North London rivals with a 1-3 thrashing at Liverpool which laid bare the fact that Unai Emery's defence is still very much a work in progress.

Neither team can afford to lose this derby heading into the international break, so fans might witness a tense encounter in North London. Arsenal's first dropped points of the season might have taken some wind out of their sails after winning their first two games in 10-years, however, while their attack shows plenty of promise, they have only scored 4 goals in three games so far — fewer than the likes of Burnley and newly promoted Norwich City.

Spurs have struggled to break teams down this season, with an undeserving 3-1 home win over a gritty Aston Villa hinting at the problems they have, which exposed them once more in the loss against Newcastle.

KEY STATS

Arsenal have won 11 of their last 13 home matches in the Premier League.

Tottenham — have lost six of their last seven away games in the Premier League.

Both Teams — The last time Tottenham beat Arsenal away from home was last December in a 2-0 FA Cup win, but their last Premier League win at Arsenal was way back in 2010. When both teams met in the Premier League at the Emirates last December Arsenal won 4-2, with the return fixture ending 1-1 at Tottenham's Wembley Stadium in March.

The betting tip: Arsenal win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Juventus vs Napoli

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

JUVENTUS TO WIN $1.85 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,850

NAPOLI TO WIN $4.10 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,100

MATCH TO DRAW $3.35 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,350

Odds on the Home Team (Juventus) $8.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,500

winning the game 2-1 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Napoli) $55.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $55,000

winning the game 2-3 at full time

Odds on the game $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

drawing 2-2 at full time



JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Tottenham

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $2.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,300

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $2.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,800

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal) $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

winning the game 2-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Spurs) $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

winning the game 0-1 at full time

Odds on the game $6.75 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,750

drawing 1-1 at full time