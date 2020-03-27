First spectator-less race day — Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Outrider Wilfred Castell carrying out his tasks on the spectator-less race day. (Photos: Joseph

Wellington)

Trainer Wayne Parchment (right) getting his hand sanitised before entering the saddling barn area.

This worker is making sure the saddling stalls are sanitised after every race.

Chairman of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission and the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) Clovis Metcalfe (right) doing his inspection with the JRC's General Manager Richard Longmore.

Champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen (left) and trainer Dalton Sirjue leaving the saddling barn area.

Despite the fact that there were no spectators present, this groom was still doing the winning dance.