First two-turn race for three year olds goes to Bern Notice

The Bern Identity chestnut colt, Bern Notice announced his progress to champion trainer Anthony Nunes and race goers as the three-year-old season leading to the Classic races starts to pick up steam.

This was after the chestnut colt's first success when stretched out over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1820 metres), in a native-bred three-year-old maiden condition contest at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 16.

While the victory may not be considered accomplished considering more advanced three-year-old runners, Bern Notice won without much effort in a time of 2:00.3 and was ahead of his rivals by a comfortable eight lengths at the end of the line. This was the first two-turn race run for the three-year-olds this season.

Not the best away, Bern Notice's rider Omar Walker quickly took him in hand and worked his way forward to be third passing the six-furlong marker. But at the half mile pole Bern Notice set sail for home unmolested as long-time leader Money Man, ridden by the claiming apprentice Calvin Bailey, began to shorten.

The 4/1 shot, Seven Stars ridden by Christopher Mamdeen for the second time, came on strongly for second money with Heavenly Glitter (Robert Halledeen) finishing third.

Looking at the colt's winning performance, trainer Nunes was hopeful with the time allotted that Bern Notice will come into his own.

“I thought the winning time was fairly slow but, in fairness to him [ Bern Notice], it was the first time he was really attempting two turns and, we have to give and take the performance as a good effort as he handled the trip well.

“I am not going to stand here and tell you that Bern Notice is a Classic horse at the moment, but at three-years-old he will improve. So, all we can hope for is that Bern Notice will improve and we can take it to the next level and see where we go from here.

“It is not a performance that I will be dancing over but we are glad for the win. He has an owner who is a gentleman of the sport and we just hope that Bern Notice will improve satisfactorily with time,” Nunes said.