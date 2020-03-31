Florida win makes Tiz the Law Kentucky Derby favourite

MIAMI, United States (AFP) — Tiz the Law became the early Kentucky Derby favourite with a victory at the Florida Derby, staged at Gulfstream Park on Saturday last (March 28) with no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby, the first event in US flat racing's Triple Crown series, has been postponed from May 2 until September 5 as a result of the deadly virus.

Tiz the Law won the Holy Bull Stakes earlier at Gulfstream and dominated a nine-horse Florida Derby field to secure the lead in Kentucky Derby qualifying.

“He's something special,” Sackatoga Stable managing partner Jack Knowlton said in a posting on the group's website. “It would be a lot of fun going to Kentucky in five weeks, but that's not happening. Now we get to run some more races.”

The three-year-old colt, ridden by Manny Franco and trained by Barclay Tagg, left the gate a 7-5 favourite and completed the 1 1/8-mile trip in 1:50 for his fourth win in five starts.

“We want to get our points and then not have to worry about that and hopefully keep him healthy and sound so we're able to actually run the race on the first Saturday in September,” Knowlton said.

Tiz the Law, sired by Florida Derby winner Constitution, was followed in order by Shivaree, Ete Indien, and Gouverneur Morris.