Florida win makes Tiz the Law Kentucky Derby favourite
MIAMI, United States (AFP) — Tiz the Law became the early Kentucky Derby favourite with a victory at the Florida Derby, staged at Gulfstream Park on Saturday last (March 28) with no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kentucky Derby, the first event in US flat racing's Triple Crown series, has been postponed from May 2 until September 5 as a result of the deadly virus.
Tiz the Law won the Holy Bull Stakes earlier at Gulfstream and dominated a nine-horse Florida Derby field to secure the lead in Kentucky Derby qualifying.
“He's something special,” Sackatoga Stable managing partner Jack Knowlton said in a posting on the group's website. “It would be a lot of fun going to Kentucky in five weeks, but that's not happening. Now we get to run some more races.”
The three-year-old colt, ridden by Manny Franco and trained by Barclay Tagg, left the gate a 7-5 favourite and completed the 1 1/8-mile trip in 1:50 for his fourth win in five starts.
“We want to get our points and then not have to worry about that and hopefully keep him healthy and sound so we're able to actually run the race on the first Saturday in September,” Knowlton said.
Tiz the Law, sired by Florida Derby winner Constitution, was followed in order by Shivaree, Ete Indien, and Gouverneur Morris.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy