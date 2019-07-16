Fly First Class getting in the groove

Fly First Class moved to Overnight Allowance company after scuttling non-winners of four with a bold, front-running display at five furlongs round (1000 metres) on Wednesday, July 10 at Caymanas Park.

Jumping with the leaders, Fly First Class, after a few strides, shot to the front of the field of seven as the leading rider, Christopher Mamdeen, sought pole position and was never to be headed.

She then promptly won by four lengths ahead of recent winner Anaso, with Bebeto Harvey in the irons. Anaso in turn, had another 3 ¾ lengths to spare on third-by-the-post Miss Formality, ridden by Omar Walker.

Fly First Class, a four-year-old bay filly by Market Rally — So Blessed by Outrigger, was sent off as a 9/5 betting option and completed the five-round challenge in a time of 59.2, while dictating fractions of 22.4, 45.4.

Trained by Dwight Chen for owner/breeder Trevor Dunkley Sr, Fly First Class was winning for the fourth time from 13 starts. The win on Wednesday made it two in a row for the four-year-old.

Pleased with her latest performances, trainer Chen gave reasons why his filly is now completing non-winners of four for a shot at Overnight Allowance company.

“In beginning her racing career, she ran when she felt like doing so, but the last two times Fly First Class has done so to represent her natural ability. And I am just hoping that she keeps in this frame of mind for her efforts to come, and with time she could develop into a capable Overnight Allowance campaigner. So, let us wait and see how it turns out,” said an optimistic Chen.