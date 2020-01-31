Following a sputtering start, Race Car revs up to get home in style

The Lakeland Farms-owned imported grey/roan three-year-old colt Race Car , running for the first time on Sunday, January 26 at Caymanas Park, made an encouraging start to his racing career. Race Car drove home in a Restricted Allowance 11 event for native-bred three-year-olds non-winners of two and imported three-year-olds and upwards maidens, going five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100 metres).

Trained by Spencer Chung and ridden by Dane Nelson, the colt by Race Day - McDuffie went off as the 1/9 favourite and showed how much better he was than his fellow three-year-old competitors. Leaving the starting gates at the back, some distance behind the leaders, Race Car recovered sufficiently from his tardy start to win by 1 1/4 lengths, and completed the trip in a time of 1:06.0 while carrying top weight of 121 lb. Finishing second and third respectively were fellow importees, Whoshotthesheriff, a bay filly ridden by Omar Walker, and Eagle One, a bay colt ridden by Phillip Parchment.

Chung was brief in his post-race interview: “He [ Race Car] is just a first-time starter, so there is not much I can say. We did expect him to run well. He looks as though he has some ability, and we expect him to improve as he goes along.”