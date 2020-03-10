For the ladies

Apprentice Abigail Able was a tad previous in celebrating International Women's Day (Sunday, March 8). Instead, the young miss decided to show her worth on the Saturday card at Caymanas Park when she won her second career race on Rojorn di Pilot.

“Little Abbi”, as the female jockey has become known at the racetrack, was elated that she could win her second race from just over 100 rides so close to International Women's Day.

“The feeling is so wonderful and amazing at the same time. I mean, I have been working hard, and I am just happy that I could have gotten the job done...and, to do it a day before International Women's Day makes it even more special.

“This is my first winner for the season and the second of my career, and I am just excited for both of my wins.

“Although I won and I am excited and all of those things, I cannot relax or even celebrate too long because I have to continue doing the hard work as this is my profession, and I want to make the best use of it.

“I have to give trainer Wayne DaCosta the praises and the big ups, as he has been the driving and supporting force behind me all the way. If it wasn't for him, this wouldn't be possible, and I must thank him. I also thank my family and friends and other supporters as well.

“The horse ran an excellent race. I was easy on him [ Rojorn di Pilot] throughout the race. When I turned for home, and we were still easy, he had a lot of running in him, so I was very confident that we would win, and he just ran home well.

” This is a male-dominated sport, and we, as female riders, have to make use of all the opportunities we get. I am committed to doing the hard work, as I am dedicated to what I am doing. This one is for the girls here at Caymanas,” Able told this publication.