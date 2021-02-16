Foreigners versus Locals

As the three-year-old season continues to unfold, the three year olds and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) should shed some light on future performances.

The following is the analysis of the of the eight runners nominated to participate in this event.

1. THREE TIMES LUCKY: (3 ch f by Northern Giant – Granville Greta) – Finished fourth behind She's A Wonder and stable companion Lure of Lucy on February 6 at five furlongs round. Three Times Lucky is going to enjoy this extended trip but with her stablemate still around, cannot get a winning vote.

2. SUDDEN FLIGHT: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Mayken Joy) – Participated is that same race won by She's A Wonder on February 6. Then Sudden Flight finished 20 lengths in fifth place and nine lengths behind stablemate Three Times Lucky. Based on that run, Sudden Flight cannot be justifiably given a winning chance.

3. REGAL AND ROYAL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Wap) – A winner on January 30 over this distance, the well raced Regal and Royal has steadily been developing and this run tomorrow will add valuable experience to his future efforts. Should hit the board.

4. JOHNCROWJEFF: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Sweetyourock) – Got home on his second attempt over 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m) on January 9. Johncrowjeff came off the pace to win going away by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:08.3. The final was not anything to get excited about, but the manner of victory suggests a horse on the improve. This is only Johncrowjeff's fourth outing and he should be watched but winning is not an option.

5. CHANDRA'S LAW: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – She's Spectacular) – Well-bred filly who was a late non-starter on February 6. Prior to that, Chandra's Law was an impressive winner on debut, beating Sure Cure and Sudden Flight by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 46.0 for four furlongs (800m). Chandra's Law is being prepared for duties especially in the filly's Classic races to come and this is another step in that direction. Expect another good run from Chandra's Law.

6. LURE OF LUCY: (USA): (3 b f by Uncle Lino – Ring of Faith) – This foreigner gave a good account of herself on debut, finishing second by four lengths behind She's A Wonder travelling five furlongs round. With no She's A Wonder around, Lure of Lucy will be difficult to deal with tomorrow.

7. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Billy Whizz was a no-show in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes on December 27 of last year, when he was expected to finish much better that eighth by 11 lengths behind Further and Beyond. That run can be thrown out the window as Billy Whizz was injured in the gates, so punters can look out for a better run plus he has gone down in the weights.

8. ONE DON: (USA): (3 ch c by Chitu – Shezacrazygirl) – Like his fellow importee Lure of Lucy, One Don has raced only once and that was a second-place finish behind Awesome Choice on January 21 going six furlongs (1,200m). In that race, One Don had some traffic difficulties which if not present tomorrow gives him a live shot of winning. Note the tongue-tie off.