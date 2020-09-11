Foreigners versus the locals in RonRon

The RonRon Trophy highlights a competitive assembled nine-race programme at Caymanas Park on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The Restricted Stakes event has attracted a small field of seven but talented runners going six furlongs (1,200m) for a total purse of $930,000.

Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning.

1 - GLOCK: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Three Shots) – Finished a fighting third in the recent Jamaica Oaks over 10 furlongs (2,000). Glock should be equally comfortable at this sprint distance and her final rattle in deep stretch could see her get up in time for the win. This is a three-year-old filly progressing at the right time.

2 - SPEECHLESS: (3 ch f by Chitu – Fast Action) – Finished fourth behind Sir Alton on August 30. Tomorrow, although facing Sir Alton again, Speechless can only improve to hopefully make a race of it.

3 - SIR ALTON (USA): (3 dkb c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Easily brushed aside rivals by 2 ½ lengths in the War Zone Sprint over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in a new Stakes record time of 1:04.4 albeit on a fast track. Sir Alton erased the previous mark of 1:05.3, jointly shared by Royal Assault and Simply The Best. Despite going further, Sir Alton faces many of the same rivals, plus there is little change in his weight allotment. Sir Alton can round off a quick double.

4 - EROY (USA): (3 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Just held on against Nipster on August 15 going one mile (1,600m). Eroy, a capable sort, would prefer it longer but should not be disgraced. Look out for his final surge especially as the speedsters come back in the final furlong.

5 - LOOSE BALL: (3 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Finished fifth behind Sir Alton on August 30 and should once again go home earning.

6 - RUM WITH ME: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Based on current form, Rum With Me cannot get a winning nod.

7 - LABAN: (3 b c by Sensational Slam - For Trixie) – Finished in second to last place in the same race won by Sir Alton and tomorrow no improvement is expected from Laban.