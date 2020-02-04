Formal Fashion finding his way on the winning catwalk
Formal Fashion (Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) is slowly finding her way on the winning catwalk.
The four-year-old chestnut filly outran rivals to win a Restricted Allowance IV event going over five and a furlongs (1,100m) on Sunday, January 26.
The Patrick Lynch trainee, who has been holding her own in present company, showed up and made all the running to win by a length and half in a time of 1:06.0, her best time over this distance.
Former champion jockey Anthony Thomas was asked to do the riding honours, replacing in form apprentice Kiaman McGregor, and he made no mistake from gate to the finishing line.
Formal Fashion got the first jump on rivals at the start of the race, as she held a comfortable lead over Baltusrol (Reyan Lewis), Phenom (Paul Francis) and Top Shelf (Omar Walker).
Approaching the half-mile (800m) turn, My Little Princess (Jerome Innis) went by horses on the outside and went in chase of Formal Fashion, who began to open up on the field.
Turning for home under the hand ride, Thomas then asked his mount for a final effort and Formal Fashion answered the call. At that stage the race was over as the chestnut filly cruised home.
Baltusrol held his gallop well in deep stretch to finish in second place, with Duke (Simon Husbands) running on for third place.
Then to confirm his form, Formal Fashion gave another noticeable performance by finishing second behind Dee Danger a week after winning.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy