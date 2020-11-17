Formal Fashion always runs with her heart – trainer Patrick Lynch

To many, Formal Fashion's victory in the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event on Friday (November 13) was considered as a mild upset, but for trainer Patrick Lynch it was an expected run from his charge and he was confident that his chestnut filly would get the job done.

Ridden by Panamanian Dick Cardenas for the second-consecutive race, Formal Fashion came from behind rivals to win going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course by 2 ¾ lengths going away.

It was Capturemyship (Anthony Thomas) that set the early splits ahead of Harry's Train (Dane Dawkins) and Princess Emanuelle (Delroy Beharie) as Formal Fashion relaxed in fifth place before beginning to round horses approaching the distance.

Harry's Train gained the advanatge at the top of the lane but could not withstand the late burst of energy from Formal Fashion as the Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion offspring powered home. Harry's Train was second and Duke, the mount of Dane Nelson, came home in third place.

Lynch said that the hope now is for his four-year-old chestnut to continue to improve.

“I was not surprised by her performance. Formal Fashion is a workmanlike horse with a good disposition and tries to do her best at all times. She always runs her heart out. This was a good performance to beat a decent field of runners while keeping her head steady and enjoying herself. She is consistent and with time she could go on to better things. Her handling by her rider Dick Cardenas was commendable,” Lynch stated.

Lynch had a second winner on the day when Colour Me Tan won a maiden special weight event going down the five-straight course.