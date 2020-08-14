Former winners Barca, Bayern clash in Champions League quarters

Two European juggernauts, Barcelona (Barca) and Bayern Munich, are the blockbuster clash of the Champions League quarter-final in Portugal. The stage is set for a mouth-watering tie between two of Europe's most decorated teams, but it is the Germans who enter this match brimming with confidence.

Event # 1 – CHL – Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Barcelona got the job done against Napoli last Saturday when they prevailed 3-1 to book their quarter-final berth. The stage is now set for a Lionel Messi versus Robert Lewandoski battle today. Barcelona will always be dangerous with Messi in their side but the calibre of his supporting cast seems to have dwindled in recent years, whereas Lewandoski seems to have the perfect supporting cast around him as Bayern eye a famous treble, having won the Bundesliga and the German Cup already this season.

Honours have been even between the sides in recent Champions League clashes, with Bayern romping to a 7-0 aggregate win in the 2012/13 semi-final before Barcelona gained revenge by winning over two legs in the 2014/15 semi-finals.

Barcelona have been less than convincing since the resumption of La Liga, failing to win in four of their 12 games, scraping past Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol, and Valladolid with 1-0 wins. They surrendered their La Liga title to finish five points behind Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Bayern, on the other hand, have been relentless since returning from their winter break in January, winning 23 of their 24 matches in all competitions and drawing the other. That run includes 13-straight victories since the Bundesliga resumed.

Barcelona have been vulnerable of late but with Messi, anything is possible. However, Bayern Munich seem unstoppable now with Lewandoski in the form of his life having scored 13 Champions League goals so far to be the top scorer in the competition.

Key Stats

• Barcelona – are undefeated in 19 of their last 20 Champions League games while winning five of their last six matches.

• Bayern Munich – have won all their last 18 matches in all competitions and have seen over 3.5 goals in their last four matches in all competitions.

• Both sides – Bayern Munich have won three of their last four matches against Barcelona. However, both are yet to lose a game in this season's Champions League competition.

The betting tip. Bayern Munich win.

Event # 2 – CHL – Manchester City vs Lyon

Manchester City will be looking to move one step closer to winning their first-ever Champions League trophy when they face Lyon tomorrow in Portugal.

City proved their title credentials when they dispatched Real Madrid with back-to-back wins and will enter this game as hot favourites to advance to the semi-finals. While they are favoured to progress, City will be wary of a damaging upset against Lyon as the French side avoided defeat over two games against them last season.

City finished a distant second to champions Liverpool in the English Premier League despite scoring 102 goals. They, however, won the League Cup to show for their efforts this season, and will be desperate to land a first Champions League crown. With a less than frightening Lyon team to overcome, they will be high on confidence when they take the field on Saturday having gone unbeaten in the competition this season.

On the other side, Lyon have already claimed one big scalp after knocking out Juventus on away goals in the round of 16, but the French side will need to take their game to an even higher level when they take the field on Saturday against a City side that just kicked out serial winners, Real Madrid, in the previous round.

Lyon were fourth when Ligue 1 was cancelled and gave an excellent display against Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup final on Friday, July 31, 2020 with the match ending 0-0 after extra time before they lost in a penalty shoot-out. They enter the game against City with some confidence as they are unbeaten against the English giants in the two previous group-stage meetings, winning 2-1 in Manchester in 2018 before drawing 2-2 back home in France.

Key Stats

• Manchester City – Raheem Sterling has scored 11 goals in his last 12 matches while City have scored 2+ goals in 14 of their last 17 Champions League matches.

• Lyon – have lost two of their last four Champions League matches while conceding two goals in three of their last four matches in Champions League action.

• Both Teams – Lyon are unbeaten against City in their two head-to-head clashes, winning 2-1 in Manchester and drawing 2-2 in France.

The betting tip: Manchester City win.