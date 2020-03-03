Frankie Dettori wins Sprint Cup on Dark Power during Saudi Cup race day
It wouldn't be a major international racing event without Frankie Dettori making his presence known.
The Italian jockey scored his first victory of Saudi Cup Saturday when pointing Dark Power to a late charge in the US$1 million 1351 Sprint Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack.
Dettori kept the six-year-old gelding Dark Power a few lengths off the pace setter Mubtasim through the turn of the roughly six-and-a-half furlongs turf sprint.
Dark Power came three-wide into the stretch and put away two rivals before zeroing in on the leader. Dettori pushed the 27-1 longshot at just the right time, and he scored by a head.
Allan Smith trains the Irish-bred Dark Power, a son of Dark Angel, locally in Bahrain.
Dark Power was followed by Mubtasim in second and 9-5 favourite Glorious Journey in third.
The 1351 Sprint Cup featured two American-based runners, the Peter Miller-trained Ghoul and Legends of War from the Doug O'Neill barn. Legends of War ran sixth of 14, with Ghoul in eighth.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy