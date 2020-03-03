Frankie Dettori wins Sprint Cup on Dark Power during Saudi Cup race day

It wouldn't be a major international racing event without Frankie Dettori making his presence known.

The Italian jockey scored his first victory of Saudi Cup Saturday when pointing Dark Power to a late charge in the US$1 million 1351 Sprint Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack.

Dettori kept the six-year-old gelding Dark Power a few lengths off the pace setter Mubtasim through the turn of the roughly six-and-a-half furlongs turf sprint.

Dark Power came three-wide into the stretch and put away two rivals before zeroing in on the leader. Dettori pushed the 27-1 longshot at just the right time, and he scored by a head.

Allan Smith trains the Irish-bred Dark Power, a son of Dark Angel, locally in Bahrain.

Dark Power was followed by Mubtasim in second and 9-5 favourite Glorious Journey in third.

The 1351 Sprint Cup featured two American-based runners, the Peter Miller-trained Ghoul and Legends of War from the Doug O'Neill barn. Legends of War ran sixth of 14, with Ghoul in eighth.