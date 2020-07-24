Freshly minted 'Cash'

Four-year-old grey gelding Fresh Cash (Nuclear Wayne – All That Matters) continues to show his preference for the longer distances after a fighting win in a Restricted Allowance call going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Fresh Cash, trained by Robert Pearson and ridden by Omar Walker, fought off a sustained challenge from American-bred Alhamdulillah by a length in a respectable time of 1:58.4.

Walker kept Fresh Cash close to the leaders when the race started as El Gringo (Javaniel Patterson), San Siro (Youville Pinnock) and Purple Wayne (Dane Nelson) vied for leadership rights around the clubhouse turn. Entering the main track, Fresh Cash allowed El Gringo to go by, then regained the lead at the half-mile (800m) turn, but was soon attacked by Alhamdulillah (Christopher Mamdeen) approaching the final bend of the contest.

In the stretch, it was an up-and-down battle between the two, but Walker dug into his reserve of experience as Fresh Cash found extra and edged away for the win.

Alhamdulillah finished second with Purple Wayne another Pearson trainee third.

“He [ Fresh Cash] has been lightly trained, he swims a lot because he doesn't have the legs for the track. Fresh Cash ran a great race the last time when finishing in second place by a head to Action Run, so I expected a spectacular run from him today and he ran accordingly.

“We will take it one step at a time with him going forward,” Pearson said in his post-race interview.