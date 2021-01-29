FROM THE JRC

Abigail Able, Phillip Parchment suspended for 15 race days, fined $20,000

The stewards of the Jamaica Racing Commission are annncouncing the following disciplinary actions arising from inquiries held at the offices on Tuesday, January 26.

Jockey Abigail Able was suspended for 15 race days and fined $20,000.00 for her involvement in an altercation with Jockey Phillip Parchment on the track at Caymanas Park on Friday, January 22, 2021. The suspension will take effect on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was also referred for counselling sessions.

Jockey Phillip Parchment was suspended for 15 race days and fined $20,000.00 for his involvement in an altercation with jockey Abigail Able on the track at Caymanas Park on Friday, January 22, 2021. The suspension will take effect on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was also referred for counselling sessions.

Jockey Oshane Nugent, who rode Heiroffire in the ninth race on Saturday, January 16, 2021, was fined $5,000.00 for interference caused to Unknown Soldier leaving the 300-metre point that resulted in the disqualification of his mount.

Jockey Romario Spencer, who rode Tradition in the first race on Saturday, January 16, 2021, was referred for remedial riding sessions for interference caused to Congrats Suckie leaving the 400-metre point.

Philip Feanny, groom fined

The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on January 18 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act, into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Adoration on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the third race indicated the presence of Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing.

The split sample was subsequently analysed at The University of the West Indies, Mona Analytical Chemistry Lab (UWIMAC), where it was confirmed that Furosemide was present in the sample.

After considering the evidence, the tribunal:

Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from the horse Adoration contained the prohibited substance Furosemide and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules disqualified Adoration from the race in question.

The tribunal deliberated and found trainer Philip Feanny and groom Glenworth Thompson liable.

As a result Feanny was fined $65,000.00 and Thompson was fined $35,000.00.