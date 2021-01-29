FROM THE JRC
Abigail Able, Phillip Parchment suspended for 15 race days, fined $20,000
The stewards of the Jamaica Racing Commission are annncouncing the following disciplinary actions arising from inquiries held at the offices on Tuesday, January 26.
Jockey Abigail Able was suspended for 15 race days and fined $20,000.00 for her involvement in an altercation with Jockey Phillip Parchment on the track at Caymanas Park on Friday, January 22, 2021. The suspension will take effect on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was also referred for counselling sessions.
Jockey Phillip Parchment was suspended for 15 race days and fined $20,000.00 for his involvement in an altercation with jockey Abigail Able on the track at Caymanas Park on Friday, January 22, 2021. The suspension will take effect on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was also referred for counselling sessions.
Jockey Oshane Nugent, who rode Heiroffire in the ninth race on Saturday, January 16, 2021, was fined $5,000.00 for interference caused to Unknown Soldier leaving the 300-metre point that resulted in the disqualification of his mount.
Jockey Romario Spencer, who rode Tradition in the first race on Saturday, January 16, 2021, was referred for remedial riding sessions for interference caused to Congrats Suckie leaving the 400-metre point.
Philip Feanny, groom fined
The First Instance Tribunal, delegatees of the Jamaica Racing Commission, on January 18 concluded an investigation under Section 25 of the Jamaica Racing Commission Act, into a report by the racing chemist that a urine sample taken from the horse Adoration on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the third race indicated the presence of Furosemide, a prohibited substance under the Rules of Racing.
The split sample was subsequently analysed at The University of the West Indies, Mona Analytical Chemistry Lab (UWIMAC), where it was confirmed that Furosemide was present in the sample.
After considering the evidence, the tribunal:
Accepted the finding of the racing chemist that the urine sample taken from the horse Adoration contained the prohibited substance Furosemide and pursuant to Rule 207 of the Racing Rules disqualified Adoration from the race in question.
The tribunal deliberated and found trainer Philip Feanny and groom Glenworth Thompson liable.
As a result Feanny was fined $65,000.00 and Thompson was fined $35,000.00.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy