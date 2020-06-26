Furnished by 'Mahogany'

There are 12 competitive races on offer at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

Yet all attention is going to be placed on the three-year-old and upwards 5 ½-furlong contest.

Ten are entered, including major Classic aspirants and some useful foreigners.

The analysis is published below.

1 - MAHOGANY: (3.ch. g by Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) — The winter book favourite for the 2000 Guineas who is getting his workout for the Classic. Word from the Parsard camp is that Mahogany is in tip-top shape and is ready to display the progress made over the last three months. Mahogany has won his last three races in scintillating fashion, including one over today's distance in a fast 1:04.3 clocking. Clocked a fast 59.4 seconds in his last gallop to demonstrate that he is in good nick. It would be advisable that in this contest Dane Dawkins waits close to the speedsters before making his move at the top of the straight, as even allowing weight to his rivals, it is difficult seeing Mahogany being beaten by the fast 'ladies'.

2 – SOLID APPROACH: (USA 3. ch. f by Cajun Breeze – Puz'ler) — Winner of one of his two races to date, but now against multiple winners, his chances are slim.

3 – UNCLE POLLY: (USA 3. db. c by Golden Ticket – Missteria) — Uncle Polly has been steadily finding his grip on the local track but he is not ready for these. If the pace is hot, he can run on and earn a place on the board.

4 – ROY ROGERS: (4. gr. g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Roy Rogers is consistent and robust but cannot be given a victory vote.

5 – SHE'S A HIT: (3. ch. f – by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Herroyalhighness) — Probably the fastest of the 10 entries in this race. She's A Hit, if left unattended at the front, can damage the chances of the more-fancied cohort. The distance is ideal for this filly, and with a mere 103lb in her back can upset, but to do so She's A Hit will have to run her best race ever. Note The figure-8 is on.

6 – FATHER PATRICK: (4. b. g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) — Promised much as a three-year-old but has had a hindered career due to health issues. The three-month break in racing must have helped the cause of Father Patrick, and although a winner of three races from seven starts, he is going to find his stablemate Mahogany and others challenging to handle.

7 – ENGLAND'S ROSE: (3. b. f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) — A winner of three of her four career starts, England's Rose goes with overweight to accommodate the services of regular rider Omar Walker. England's Rose is known for her speed, but she won't be able to be in front tomorrow. Walker will have to judge his race correctly as he cannot tackle She's A Hit and can't be too far off. A difficult contest for England's Rose who also faces Mahogany, and it is not very often a good filly beats a good colt . Note the tongue tie is on.

8 – EAGLE ONE: (USA 3. b. c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) — Has no chance.

9 – NIPSTER: (3. b. c by Casual Trick – Nippit) — Has been doing well lately. Nipster's best chance of winning is to wait patiently, see what happens on the front end, and give his best in the last two furlongs. Note: Both the tongue tie and figure 8 are on.

10 – FORMAL FASHION: (4. ch. f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) — Cannot handle these nine rivals.