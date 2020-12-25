Further and Beyond all set to command in Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes

THE Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes, the third and final jewel in the Two-Year-Old series of races, takes place at Caymanas Park on Sunday, December 27.

Ten of the best juveniles have been entered for the one-mile (1,600m) event which carries a total purse of $4 million.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.

1. AWESOME CHOICE: (2 ch f by Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily) - Released the maiden tag on December 6 when winning the Sunnyside Stakes over 5 furlongs round. Then Awesome Choice showed improvement but against multiple winners she cannot get a winning vote, plus there is uncertainty as to whether or not she will effectively get the distance.

2. CALCULUS: (2 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Found stablemates Hoist The Mast and Go Deh Girl too hot to handle on December 13 travelling six furlongs. Calculus was seen making some headway in deep stretch and with the trip now extended, can get himself into the reckoning.

3. HOIST THE MAST: (2 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Opulent) – Consistent filly who returned to winning ways in the Dye Job Sprint over six furlongs on December 13. Hoist The Mast won by a gutsy 3 3/4 length ahead of previously undefeated fellow stablemate filly Go Deh Girl in a time of 1:12.2. With that effort Hoist The Mast should be competitive on Sunday (December 27) here but she seems to be a sprinting sort, and this race is a mile. Let's wait and see.

4. NUCLEAR NOON: (2 b c by Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) – Won the Royal Lancaster on December 12 making one move to prevail by 6 ¾ lengths in a time of 59.1 at five furlongs round. Nuclear Noon is going to enjoy this galloping course but a winning run is not on the cards.

5. BILLY WHIZZ: (2 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) - Scored an emphatic win in the $2-million Front Runner Cup over six furlongs on December 5 in a time of 1:13.1. Based on that run, Billy Whizz's chances in this the top juvenile event are enhanced and, having giving an indication that he prefers to go longer, then a mile should not be a hindrance. Plus, there is something to be said for the stable rider choosing him over the others from the barn.

6. SANTORINI: (2 ch c by Soul Warrior - Milestone) – No match for the leading juveniles so far and should once again be off target.

7. SHE'S A WONDER: (2 b f by Bern Identity – American Dream) – She's A Wonder was expected to be among the leading contenders in the Pick3 Super Challenge Trophy after her impressive win in the Abbie Grannum Memorial Cup (November 13) over seven furlongs in a time of 1:25.4. In the Pick3 She's A Wonder laid down her challenge early but faltered in the straight. Now travelling a mile, She's A Wonder will be truly tested. If left alone on the headlines, then her chances are improved.

8. RUSTY: (2 b g by Drill – Kenzie's Charm) – The only runner in the race to have won over this distance when he took the Andrew Aguilar Memorial Cup by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:40.0 after leading from start to finish. Rusty, even with those credentials, has a hard task ahead of him.

9. DEN STREET: (2 b c by Northern Giant – All For Pleasure) – Came into the Pick3 Super Challenge Trophy unbeaten in three career starts but was stopped in his tracks by Further and Beyond. With Further and Beyond again present, Den Street may have to settle for another position in the pecking order.

10. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (2 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Talented colt who is the top juvenile at the moment after his commanding victory in the Pick3 Super Challenge Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) last month. Further and Beyond is bred to go longer and now at a mile should be even more at home. Additionally, given his running style, he is going to be hard to beat.