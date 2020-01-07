Glock finds the winning shot
Philip Feanny, the 14-time champion trainer at Caymanas Park, opened his 2020 training season on New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1), with Glock a three-year-old chestnut filly by Sensational Slam - Three Shots bred at HAM Stables Limited.
Ridden by Oneil Mullings, Glock, the 6/5 favourite in a competitive field of eight won the penultimate seventh race on the eight-race card, a maiden condition event for three-year-old fillies going six furlongs (1,200 metres). Glock won by 1 1/4 lengths in a time of 1:14.3 to shed her maiden tag.
The win by Glock followed two previously encouraging runs where she finished second and third, respectively. She was then also ridden by Mullings.
Elitist, a 9/2 shot ridden by Kiaman McGregor, was second after being visibly interfered with while negotiating the turn. Débutante runner, Attorney General, ridden by Aaron Chatrie finished third, another 1 1/2 behind at starting odds of 5/2.
What can you say about her winning on the third time of asking?
“As you would expect the trainer, the owner and I are pleased with the win, but she can produce much more than she did today [Wednesday, January 1].
“The trainer is in a better position to give a better overall picture, but she feels as she needs some work to be competitive. Glock has the ability, but give her time as she has some small issues to be sorted out and then she could blossom. For now, we have to be patient with her, but a nice win in the end,” Mullings said.
